Olympics|Solfrid Koanda, who grew up in Oulu, has strong roots in his former hometown.

Norwegian and a dual citizen of Finland Solfrid Koanda won Olympic gold in the under 81 kg category on Saturday evening. The victory was secured in a dramatic moment when the 25-year-old woman failed in her last push attempt.

He thought he had lost the victory in Ecuador To Neisi Dajomes. In fact, the victory was already decided before Koanda’s last attempt, but the Norwegian coaches had not told the lifter that.

The coaches of the Norwegian team congratulate the new Olympic champion.

When Koanda heard about the gold medal, he couldn’t believe it. NRK’s by the happy champion ran amok and hugged the photo frame of the Olympic stage.

In the reporters’ exam, he told what he plans to do next week for his gold medal.

“Next week I will travel to my mother and I will be able to put this medal around her neck”, Koanda quoth VG:in.

Koanda mother and siblings live in Oulu, where the recent gold medalist – full name Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda – grew up. He moved to Norway when he was nine years old and has lived there ever since. He visits Finland a couple of times a year – usually at Christmas.

“But in the last year, I haven’t had time to visit Oulu, because I’ve invested everything in succeeding in the Olympic Games,” Koanda said in VG.

He thought his mother would understand.

“My sacrifices have not been in vain, and I think my mother would be proud.”

Koanda’s father is from the Ivory Coast and his mother is Finnish. The girl’s childhood was not the easiest, and according to the Norwegian media, she has also lived in a foster home.

“I’ve learned in childhood that nothing comes for free,” Koanda told VG before the Olympics.

In Oulu, Koanda went to school in Nuottasaari and Kaukovainio. Like many other residents of Tervakaupunki, he supported the Kärppie league team, which he still follows on social media.

Koanda started crossfit in Norway at the age of 15, and only switched to weightlifting in his twenties on the advice of a friend. The young woman turned out to be a talent. The weightlifting guru from Oulu knows this Miika Antti-Roikoin whose Crossfit Routa gym Koanda trains when visiting Oulu.

“Solfrid is a super talent who won the European youth championship with a couple of years of training,” says Antti-Roiko.

This year, Solfrid has perfected his trapping technique.

Koanda was completely raw technically, but the power output was okay.

“Only this year has Solfrid gotten his catching technique right,” Antti-Roiko analyzed.

Even with poor technique, the Norwegian won the WC and EC titles in 2022–2023. He started playing sports full-time only a couple of years ago. Before that, Koanda worked day jobs as an electrician in addition to training.

You haven’t gotten rich by playing sports.

“I might have to sell my gold medal to finance my preparation for the next Olympics,” Koanda told NRK.

Antti-Roikon according to Koanda, there is nothing miraculous about training.

“He seems to train in the same way as other top lifters in the world. I haven’t seen him do anything extraordinary.”

Koanda marched to the lifting stage in Paris as a medal favorite, and in Antti-Roiko’s papers even as a gold candidate, because China did not dare to put its own ME lifter in the Norwegian series.

“When I saw Solfrid’s first abduction attempt, I told my wife that victory was certain.”

Solfrid Koanda plans to arrive in Finland next week.

In weightlifting, the medals are decided by the combined result of the grab and push. Koanda’s pushing part is excellent, but there is still room for improvement in catching. In Paris, the first place came with an Olympic record of 275 kg (121 kg +154 kg).

Where are Koanda’s borders?

“I believe that a combined result of 300 kg is possible, in which case 130 kg is needed for the grab and 170 kg for the push,” Antti-Roiko estimates.