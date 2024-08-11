Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Olympics | Finnish citizen Solfrid Koanda won Olympic gold – told about his financial difficulties: “I might have to sell my gold medal”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Olympics | Finnish citizen Solfrid Koanda won Olympic gold – told about his financial difficulties: “I might have to sell my gold medal”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

  • 9.00 Athletics, N marathon (Camilla Richardson)

  • 10.00 Handball, M, bronze match

  • 10.00 Water polo, M, bronze medal match

  • 12.00–14.30 Modern 5-a-side, women’s competition

  • 12.00–15.15 Wrestling (collector rounds and medal matches: M 65 kg (free), M 97 kg (free), N 76 kg (free))

  • 12.00–15.40 Track cycling (M keir quarter-finals, semi-finals, final, N singles semi-finals, final, N doubles final)

  • 12.30 Basketball, N, bronze medal match

  • 12.30 Weightlifting, N +81 kg

  • 14.00 Volleyball, N, final match

  • 14.30 Handball, M, final match

  • 15.00 Water polo, M, final

  • 16.30 Basketball, N, final match

  • 22.00 Closing ceremony

    • #Olympics #Finnish #citizen #Solfrid #Koanda #won #Olympic #gold #told #financial #difficulties #sell #gold #medal

    Tags:
    admin_l6ma5gus

    admin_l6ma5gus

    Related Posts

    Next Post
    Saif bin Zayed: Abu Dhabi and Dubai top the list of best cities, a result of the insightful vision of the UAE government

    Saif bin Zayed: Abu Dhabi and Dubai top the list of best cities, a result of the insightful vision of the UAE government

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent Comments

    No comments to show.
    No Result
    View All Result

    Email us: [email protected]