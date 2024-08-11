9.00 Athletics, N marathon (Camilla Richardson)
10.00 Handball, M, bronze match
10.00 Water polo, M, bronze medal match
12.00–14.30 Modern 5-a-side, women’s competition
12.00–15.15 Wrestling (collector rounds and medal matches: M 65 kg (free), M 97 kg (free), N 76 kg (free))
12.00–15.40 Track cycling (M keir quarter-finals, semi-finals, final, N singles semi-finals, final, N doubles final)
12.30 Basketball, N, bronze medal match
12.30 Weightlifting, N +81 kg
14.00 Volleyball, N, final match
14.30 Handball, M, final match
15.00 Water polo, M, final
16.30 Basketball, N, final match
22.00 Closing ceremony
#Olympics #Finnish #citizen #Solfrid #Koanda #won #Olympic #gold #told #financial #difficulties #sell #gold #medal
Leave a Reply