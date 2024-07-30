Olympics | Finland’s surprises were rejected at the Olympics – a big setback for the medal hopefuls

Olympics|The sailing pair that has climbed to the medal stand in Finland is now in trouble in Marseille.

Paris

Finland Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka was rejected in the ninth start of the Olympic regatta, says the spokesperson of the sailing team Johan Ekblom From Marseille.

Grönblom and Hokka had already entered the medal fight in fourth place, four points away from third place. They also finish fourth in their ninth start.

The rejection is a harsh setback for the Finnish medal hopes, because now Grönblom and Hokka dropped to 11th place. From this position, Finland would not be able to participate in Thursday’s medal start, where the top ten boats advance.

Of course, Grönblom and Hoka still have a chance to take part in the medal start, as starts 10–12 will be sailed on Wednesday.

The protest from Finland was made by the United States.

“This is a classic crossing situation. The boat crews went head-to-head, and both claim that the other should give way,” Ekblom previously clarified the protest situation.

The jury found that Finland did not dodge enough in the situation.

Finland due to rejection, the sailing pair received maximum points from the ninth start, i.e. Finland was judged to be the last of the start. The aim is to collect as few points as possible.

The worst result of the regatta is excluded from the overall results. Consequently, Grönblom and Hoka’s 18th place in the third start was previously counted out. Now the worst place is rejection, which gives 21 points.

Technically, it is possible that Finland would make a counter-protest. However, there is no information about that yet.

Grönblom and Hokka were in an excellent sailing mood. On Monday, they won the start and finished tenth in the regatta. On Tuesday, the pair sled already improved its position to fourth place.

Article updated at 18:42. Added information about Finland’s rejection and the reasons that led to it.