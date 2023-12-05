Olympics | Finland’s medal prediction for the Paris Olympics has been published

More than 60 Finnish athletes may be seen in the upcoming summer games.

Olympic Committee the top sports unit’s medal forecast and goal go quite well hand in hand, with less than eight months until the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris. The top sports unit’s medal goal is ten medals for the Olympics, which include winter and summer competitions.

According to the forecast published by the Olympic Committee on Tuesday, Finland would receive 1.75 medals from the Paris Games starting at the end of July. Even if the forecast does not predict a large rain of medals, the fulfillment of the goal set for the Olympics seems realistic. Finnish athletes won eight medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics last year.

Finland would need nine points from Paris in order to meet the goal of 20 points for the Olympics.

– We have a group of five athletes who have established their level at the absolute top of the world this year, vice president of the elite sports unit Leena Paavolainen said on Tuesday.

The five athletes in question are shotgun shooters Eetu Kallioinena pole vaulter Wilma Murtojudoka Martti Puumalainen and the Nacra 17 class sailing duo Sinem Kurtbay and Central axis.

“Behind these five athletes is a group of 5-10 athletes within striking distance of the absolute top of the world,” Paavolainen continued.

In addition to a few track and field athletes, this group includes at least a wrestler Arvi Savolainen and a swimmer Matti Mattsson.

– For example, Arvi Savolainen and Matti Mattsson have had a bit of a downer this year, but they clearly have the potential for the top eight and thus a strong result.

Judoka Martti Puumalainen is Finland’s medal hope in Paris.

Wilma Murto is the reigning European champion and World Cup winner.

Prognosis In the past, he has also won clearly more than two medals in Paris.

– It is very realistic that the curve will go back up towards the spring, Paavolainen believes.

So far, Finland has secured ten places for the Paris Games. In shooting sports, Kallioinen and Aleksi Leppäin sailing Kurtbay/Keskinen and Kaarle Tapper and in athletics Murto, Viivi Lehikoinen, Aku Bearden, Silja Kosonen mixed Camilla Richardson.

In addition, Finland has a place in cycling for women’s road race and time trial.

Paavolainen believes that the size of the Finnish Olympic team will be even more than 60 athletes.

– The absolute and realistic minimum is 40 athletes, but a strong expectation is a group of around 60 athletes or slightly more.

The latest forecast for the Paralympics in Paris is 4.85 Finnish medal pot.

The sailing duo Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen have risen to the top in their sport.

Shotgun shooter Eetu Kallioinen also has Olympic medal potential.

Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that it will distribute a sum of 4.2 million euros in top sports enhancement support for summer sports next year. Including the so-called support for expert activities, the amount rises to more than five million euros.

Prospects for success at the Paris Games have been the most significant reason for granting subsidies. A total of 85 athletes will receive individual support directly. Among the sports, athletics receives the most enhancement support, with a total pot of 667,000 euros.

– Through the enhancement support, it is ensured, among other things, that Wilma Murro’s coach Jarno Koivunen able to be a full-time coach from the beginning of the year and focus on the Paris process, Paavolainen mentions an example.