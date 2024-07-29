Olympics | Figure skating rinks are also distributed in Paris

Olympics|The team medals of the Beijing Winter Games will be redistributed.

Figure skating was part of the summer Olympic sports selection in 1908 and 1920. The sport returns to the spotlight in Paris at the summer games after a break of more than a hundred years, when the medals of the Beijing team competition are re-distributed in Paris.

The sports website tells about it Inside the Games.

The Russian Olympic Committee team won the gold in the team competition at the 2022 Winter Games, but lost their victory Kamila Valieva because of the doping cart.

The matter was given the final seal on the eve of the Paris Games, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas told having rejected Russia’s appeal about the results of the team competition.

Spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Mark Adams has confirmed, according to Inside the Games, that the figure skating medals will be awarded on Wednesday, August 7 at 5 p.m.

International Figure Skating Union (ISU) announced of the new results of the team competition in January, right after Cas had banned Valieva for four years from December 25, 2021.

The decision meant that the United States rose to the Olympic victory and Japan to silver.

The Russian Olympic Committee team dropped to third place after Valieva’s disqualification, but Canada appealed the results to Cas and claimed the bronze medal in the team competition.

Canada was behind the Russian Olympic Committee in fourth place even after Valieva’s results were annulled.

Cas said before the Paris Games that Canada’s appeal is under consideration.