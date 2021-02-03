Olympics Extensive corona testing is required in the Tokyo Olympic organizers information package

Health monitoring begins even before the Games athletes are tested at least every four days.

Tokyo on Wednesday, the organizers of the olympics issued the first announcement of the corona regulations, which are intended to be held next summer. The information package was also published by the IOC of the International Olympic Committee website.

The organizers will publish their progressive regulations in several installments. The first guide was published in 32 pages.

First guidelines were published for sports federations, race judges and other staff. Instructions for athletes, teams and the media will be published in the following publications.

“We have learned a lot from what has happened so far during the corona pandemic,” Executive Director of the International Olympic Committee’s Summer Games Christophe Dubi said at the announcement of the first set of guidelines.

“We use the proverb among us” that the Games must be safe for all stakeholders and every participant. It is a sense of responsibility.

On Wednesday according to published regulations, the health status of race officials will be monitored as early as two weeks before the trip to Japan. Health status is reported using a separately developed application before and during the Games.

With these prospects, athletes will be required to have a clean corona test before their trip to Japan. Athletes will be retested upon entry and at least every four days thereafter.

Violation of the interest rate rules can, according to the organizers, “affect the right to participate in the Games”. Repeated or serious violations are threatened with eviction from the Games.

“These games will be exceptional,” the Olympic operations director Pierre Ducre stated at the inauguration of the first code.

“There are regulations and restrictions in place that all participants must follow. It affects everyone’s racing experience and especially social interaction. ”

Japan continued on Tuesday a national state of emergency declared over the country due to a corona pandemic. The state of emergency will continue with the latest decision until March 7th.

Tightened regulations have also affected sporting events. For example, a skating event planned for an Olympic test competition has been canceled in March.

Tokyo Organizing Committee Director Yoshiro Mori still firmly assures that the Tokyo Summer Olympics will begin on July 23 “regardless of how the coronavirus develops”.

The Tokyo Summer Games end on August 8th.