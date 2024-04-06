Olympics | Emmanuel Macron revealed: there is a backup plan

The French president criticized Russia for spreading disinformation regarding the upcoming Olympics.

French president Emmanuel Macron believes that a disinformation campaign is underway in Russia to downplay the upcoming Olympics. The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to 11. August.

Macron was asked if he believes the Games are targeted by Russia.

“Absolutely, also in the field of information,” Macron stated at the opening of the Olympic swimming center the BBC by.

“Every day they publish stories about how we fail to do this or that, saying that the Games are in danger.”

According to the French government, Russia has recently stepped up its propaganda attacks, using fake social media accounts to spread rumors and lies.

Macron confirmed for the first time, according to the BBC, that there is an alternative plan for the opening of the Olympics if the threat of a terrorist attack increases.

According to the current plan, the opening ceremony is to be held on the Seine River with flagged boats, which around 300,000 people would follow from the banks of the river. Experts have warned that the plan is highly vulnerable to a terrorist attack.

“We are ready. We are preparing several options. If the threat grows and we see the conditions change, we have a backup plan.”