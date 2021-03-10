Olympics Ella Junnila, Ida Hulkko and Tuula Tenkanen were already selected for the Tokyo Olympics

The Finnish Olympic Committee appointed five athletes to Tokyo on Wednesday. A total of 12 Finnish athletes have been selected.

Over the weekend A high jumper who has reached the European Championship medals Ella Junnila and a long jumper Kristian Pulli are participating in the Finnish Olympic team in Tokyo in the summer. Junnila and Pulli, who jumped for bronze in the European Championships, broke the Tokyo Olympics score limit with their medal performances.

The Olympic Committee today announced the Olympic venue for five athletes. In addition to Junnila and Pull, a swimmer was chosen Ida Hulkko, sailor Tuula Tenkanen and a school rider Henri Ruoste.

Tenkanen was chosen for sailing, though Monika Mikkola acquired the Laser Radial Class Olympic venue. However, the qualifying system agreed with the sports federation turned the choice in Tenkanen’s favor.

Head of the Olympic Committee’s Center of Excellence Mika Lehtimäki According to the selection announced on Wednesday, the selections will focus on athletes who have violated the Olympic line and who do not have to compete for the competition with other Finns.

Therefore, for example, an athlete has not yet been nominated for a shooting skeet venue, as the Lari Pesosella there are challengers.

“In men’s javelin throwing and women’s 100-meter fencing, we have a tough competition in Tokyo,” Lehtimäki said.

Ida Hulko faces the first Olympics of her career.­

The javelin throw result limit has already reached Antti Ruuskanen and Oliver Helander, in the hurdles Annimari Korte and Reetta Hurske.

A total of 12 Olympic athletes have been selected from Finland. The first selections were made as early as December 2019, when a road cyclist was selected for the team Lotta Henttala, swimmer Matti Mattsson, trap shooter Satu Mäkelä-Nummela, 50 km walking Veli-Matti “Aku” Partanen, competing in the RS: X class of windsurfing Wind Petäjä-Sirén, obstacle course Topi Raitanen and a Laser standard class sailor Kaarle Tapper. Of these, only Raitanen is a first-timer at the Olympics.

The days of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which have been postponed for a year due to the corona pandemic, are July 23–8. August 2021. Lehtimäki believes that the Games will be held, but their shape will be confirmed closer to the h-moment.

“The instructions from Tokyo are updated every two months until June. The instructions are quite accurate, ”Lehtimäki said in an interview with STT.

Traditionally, athletes have been able to make contacts at the Olympics with athletes from other countries and sports, as everyone lives in the Olympic Village. Even if vaccinations progress, the restrictions in Tokyo will certainly be tight, so everyone will have to stay in their bubble.

“We are trying to create a competitive advantage by ensuring that Finns comply with the regulations,” Lehtimäki estimates.

Lehtimäki estimates that about 50 Finns will compete in Tokyo. At the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, there were 54 Finns in 16 sports, which was the largest number since the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Lehtimäki expects athletics to bring up to twenty Finns to Tokyo. In addition to athletes, the body of the team consists of sailing and golf, from which two Finnish women and men are coming to Tokyo.

“Thirty Finns already accumulate from these three species,” Lehtimäki said.

Of the new sports in Tokyo, Finland is aiming for an Olympic place, especially for karate and skating. For qualifiers, the end of May and the beginning of June are busy.

“About 40 percent of the athletes have not yet been eliminated,” Lehtimäki said.

The next time the Finnish team is completed is on April 20.