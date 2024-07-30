Striker Ibrahim Adel wrote his name in gold and was the star of the match, scoring two goals in the 40th and 62nd minutes, while Spain reduced the score with a goal in the last minute scored by Samuel Omorodion.

With this important victory, the Egyptian team topped its third group, while Spain came in second.

The dream of reaching the semi-finals and winning an Olympic football medal has become very likely, as Egypt will face the runner-up of the last group, which includes Japan, Mali, Paraguay and Israel.