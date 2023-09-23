Olympics | Discovery announced its plans for Paris: Stick to basketball

Discovery’s main broadcasting channel during the Olympics is TV5.

22.9. 8:37 am | Updated 23.9. 19:05

Swimming sports and basketball will remain Discovery’s exclusive sports also at the Paris Olympics next year. The background company Warner Bros. Discovery Suomi told about it in a press release sent on Thursday.

Discovery’s exclusive sports were also the same at the Tokyo Olympics. Also regarding the Paris Games, the company has a cooperation agreement with Yleisradio. The Olympians can be seen on the channels of both companies.

Discovery’s main broadcast channel during the Olympics is TV5, the company’s channels also include Eurosport.

“The return of the Olympians to Europe after a long break means that you can watch the games in prime time. Swimming and basketball are our exclusive sports already at the Tokyo Games excellently. Of course, on our main channel TV5, we show the games comprehensively for other sports as well,” says Warner Bros. Discovery’s director of sports in the Nordics Antti Haajanen.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held on July 26 next year.

