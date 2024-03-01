Olympics, death threats to the mayor of Cortina for the bobsleigh track

The president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaiaexpressed his solidarity with mayor of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Gianluca Lorenzi, after the latter received a anonymous letter containing death threats. Numerous controversies have erupted in recent days due to the felling of dozens of trees to make room for the new bobsled track, intended to host the Olympic competition. Among the threatening sentences was clearly read “If you go ahead with the bobsleigh track, we'll take you out.”



The threats came through a letter: 'If you continue with the bobsleigh track, we will kill you'. The letter – we read on 'Primabelluno.it – ​​was delivered on Wednesday 28 February to the municipal offices in Corso Italia and then taken to the mayor.' The Public Prosecutor's Office of Belluno has opened a case against unknown persons.

Zaia: “You don't mess with people's lives. Unacceptable gesture”

“CYou don't joke about people's lives, dissent must never lead to violence. I express my opinion more firm condemnation of death threats addressed to the mayor of Cortina, Gianluca Lorenzi, who he received in recent days an intimidation not to continue with the bobsleigh track project for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics. It is a unacceptable gesture – continues Zaia -. To the mayor I extend the utmost closeness and solidarity of the regional institutions and my personal one. I hope that the police and the Public Prosecutor's Office can shed light on the matter as soon as possible by identifying the authors of these threats.”

