Olympics Cross-country running is making a return to the Olympics after a break of a hundred years: “Many things speak for and almost nothing speaks against”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 7, 2020
in World
Cross country running is making a return to the Olympic program, says the Swede SVT.

According to insider information received by SVT, the sport would already be competing in Paris in 2024 and the form of competition would be mixed. Two women and two men would run twice for 2.5 miles.

Competition Manager, World Athletics (WA), International Federation of Athletics Jakob Larsen confirms to SVT that the return of cross-country running after a hundred years is practically certain.

“A lot of things speak for this, and almost nothing speaks against it,” Larsen says.

Swedish member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Gunilla Lindberg instead, refuses to confirm the IOC’s plans.

“Nothing has been decided. We have a proposal and we will decide on it in December, ”he commented to SVT.

In Tokyo we will also run a mixed message next summer, but the distance is 4×400 meters on the track.

