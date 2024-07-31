Olympics | Corona circulates in the competition village – the actions of others surprised the Finn

Olympics|The new mask practice was immediately visible at the Finnish team’s media conference.

Corona measures got tougher in the Finnish Olympic team on Wednesday. Athletes and background personnel must, at least for the time being, wear a mask in general indoor areas and also in common areas of the team, with the exception of the roof terrace.

The so-called mask requirement was introduced when the swimmer Matti Mattsson got a positive result in the corona test on Tuesday evening. The background person of the Finnish team was also found to be infected with the corona virus.

The new practice was immediately visible at the media conference of the Finnish team. The athletes entered with masks on their faces.

After getting behind the table, the athletes took off their masks. Unlike before, the interviews had to be done outside.

Athletes accepted the stricter practice with a calm mind.

“I don’t wish for any kind of viral infections, whether it’s Corona or something else. This did not affect my life, as I have walked a lot with a mask on my face anyway”, 800 meter runner Eveliina Määttänen says.

Määttänen has experience with masks through work, as she has worked as a pharmacist in a pharmacy.

“This awakens us to the fact that we are in the middle of a large crowd. You have to be especially careful with hand hygiene and other things.”

Triple Jumper Senni Salminen said that the atmosphere has not changed within the team. He himself has tried not to think about the whole thing.

“I had a flashback like that to Tokyo. It feels a bit strange and you notice that you are not used to wearing a mask again,” Salminen stated.

The Finnish team arrived at the media event with masks on their faces, led by communications manager Mika Norone and chief physician Maarit Valtonen.

Also pole vaulter Urho Kujanpää remained calm. He has no experience of previous corona games at the Olympic level, but he has become familiar with the corona restrictions in other games.

“At least there haven’t been any terrible traffic jams in the Finnish team’s house yet. That’s why I’m very confident that this won’t spread. We all remember the mask recommendations of the corona era. In itself, this is not a new or special thing,” Kujanpää said.

In his opinion, the stricter corona measures are not mentally burdensome. It’s just one thing to remember.

Endurance runner Nathalie Blomqvist says that the arrival of the corona is not surprising in such a large event. He himself immediately heard that he had not been close to being infected, so his mind remained calm.

Blomqvist runs 5,000 meters in Paris. On endurance trips, even minor symptoms can have a big impact on fitness.

“Preparation has gone really well, and I know that I’m in good shape, so it would be a real shame to get some kind of disease. I’m careful, but I don’t stress too much. When you use common sense, you can go far,” says Blomqvist.

According to Blomqvist’s observations, not all athletes and other guests use the same common sense in the competition village.

“Note that people don’t really wear masks anywhere. I myself always wash my hands when I go to the canteen, and I think it’s been quite empty there (handwashing area). Many just walk in and skip hand washing. I think it’s important when, for example, we take hold of the same handles,” says Blomqvist.

Kujanpää arrived at the competition village only on Tuesday, but has made similar observations.

“Finns are the most active in using masks at the moment,” says Kujanpää.