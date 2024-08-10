Olympics | China’s Cao Yuan continued his winning streak in the more than 100-year-old traditional sport

Olympics|Swimming diving legend Greg Louganis opened the Royal sport of Swimming Diving.

Paris

I’m diving a legend of the sport Greg Louganis struck three times with a strong stick to signal that the fight for the men’s 10-meter floor jump Olympic gold could begin.

The American Louganis was the self-righted opener of the competition in the Royal sport of Diving, where he has won two gold medals in Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988.

In the same Olympic Games, he also won two golds on the three-meter springboard.

Diving is one of the strong traditional sports of the Olympic Games. Medals have been awarded there since 1904. The sport’s biggest medal groups are China and the United States, and Sweden has also received more than 20 medals.

Finland has not had men’s Olympic representation since the Beijing Games in 2008. Joona Puhakka was 13th on the springboard. Finnish female jumpers were last seen at the Olympic Games in 1972.

Finland’s best ranking in the men’s mixed floor jump is Toivo Aron 8th state 1912, and on a springboard Juha Ovaskainen 11th place 1984. The best Olympic achievement of female jumpers is Greta Congratulations Fifth place in Amsterdam floor jumps 1928.

in Paris China made the effort to inherit Louganis’ mantle and continue the tradition of 120 years of Olympic history Cao Yuan.

He and Japan Rikuto Tamai were the superior masters of the floor jump up to the fifth jump.

In the fifth time, Tamai entered the water half on his stomach and only got a poor score from the judges, 39.10. That put him out of contention as Cao followed him with a show-stopping 88.80 points.

In the floor jump, six jumps are jumped, all of which are counted in the total results. Cao collected 547.50 of them, Tamai 507.65.

Cao’s new victory three years ago in Tokyo took his fourth gold medal and his sixth Olympic medal overall.

He is the first diver to win gold in three different diving events: 10-meter floor (2021 and 2024), 10-meter floor (2012) springboard (2016).