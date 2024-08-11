Olympics | Camilla Richardsson missed the marathon route – “It didn’t make any sense!”

Olympics|Camilla Richardsson gave her all to reach the finish line of the Olympic marathon in Paris.

Paris

“This it’s terrible! Who invented this? Who wants to run a marathon? Whose idea was this?”

Camilla Richardson was in a state after the women’s marathon of the Paris Olympics, which is familiar to many endurance sports: I feel so bad that I laugh.

Richardsson fought his way to the finish line in 2:38:02 on a merciless route around the most famous sights of Paris. The ranking was 65th and the gap to the top was more than 15 minutes.

“The start was quite moderate and the legs were actually really good today. But I froze really badly at the end. It was very tough,” Richardsson analyzed his day’s run.

“If there had been any competition other than the Olympics, I probably would have given it up. I am very proud of myself that I made it to the finish line.”

After crossing the finish line, Richardsson was completely exhausted, fell to the ground and left the area subdued.

Camilla Richardsson gave her all.

of Paris there were absolutely exceptionally steep ups and downs along the marathon route. In the steepest ascent of the route, the gradient was even a wild 13.5 percent.

From the answers, it can be safely concluded that if Richardsson had been responsible for planning the Olympic route, it would have looked different.

“There was always a hill there. From 15 to 20 kilometers, everyone said that now you can run downhill. But there were ups and downs! Something was happening all the time. This was a terrible route”, Richardsson lamented.

“And then that steep hill, it didn’t make any sense!”

Read more: The organizers were surprised: in the marathon, sections that are rarely seen in value races

Richardsson started to fall behind drastically before the first steep climb that started at the 15 kilometer mark. By the halfway point, the gap to the top had grown to two and a half minutes, but the real trials were just ahead.

At around 30 kilometers, at the steepest part of the route, Richardsson’s legs were screaming for hoosanna.

“After that long hill, I was just like, oh my god. I just had no legs after that hill. This route was not made for me, I am not yet an experienced enough marathon runner. “

In Paris, he ran only the third marathon of his career.

“I meant to die,” Richardsson said.

The Olympic marathon was quite an ordeal for Camilla Richardsson.

Leaning on his feet, Richardsson succinctly commented that he was not feeling well. Even though the job was over, the feeling of well-being that comes from pulling through a marathon hadn’t had time to take over yet.

“Maybe it’s more like I want to throw up. But at least we reached the finish line. At least it’s something,” Richardsson said and thanked the maintenance team at the back for all their help during the race.

“The maintenance team was 10/10, the route was 1/10, the feeling along the route 11/10. Even though this wasn’t exactly what I went for, it was still a pretty cool experience. I am very satisfied that I made it to the finish line.”

Mind Richardsson was still in the process of recovering from the contract. When asked about the food supply for the rest of the day, it seemed that the woman felt even worse.

“Always, damn it. Not now. It’s good if you can eat something today. First you have to drink something and take a shower.”

That was also the end of the interview. Richardsson announced that now he might pass out, and hobbled nervously away from the media.