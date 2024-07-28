Olympics | Boxer Pihla Kaivo-oja escaped from the hands of the media – the coach commented on the performance: “I am incredibly satisfied”

Olympics|Pihla Kaivo-oja performed convincingly in the ring. After that he got busy.

Paris

Pilha Kaivo-ojan the first Olympic match of his career was a dominating performance. The 21-year-old boxer won the opening match of the 50-kilogram series with a wild card against Zambia, which made it to the games Margaret Tembo by unanimous decision of the judges.

The Finn controlled the match with reasonable effort from the start, and the Zambian already had to watch the referee’s count once in the opening set. The Finn’s neck loop strengthened in the next two sets.

After the match, Kaivo-oja, who left the arena contentedly fanning himself and at a fast pace, didn’t exactly slow down when it came to the print media. The Finn only waved a quick hello to the Finnish media as he passed by and continued his journey immediately.

Kaivo-ojja’s coach Maarit Teuronen stayed to review the match in front of the media on behalf of the athlete. Teurose was familiar with the situation in the sense that his former protégé, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, was also familiar with it Mira Potkonen used to be very tight-lipped in front of the media.

“Pihla is Pihla and Mira is Mira. Everyone is their own individual, and let’s respect that,” Teuronen commented on the departure of his protégé.

Teuronen was satisfied with the match itself, especially for the young athlete’s first appearance in the Olympic ring.

“There were really good successes, which we have been practicing. That makes me incredibly happy that he was able to do something like that in this place.”

Olympics are a completely new experience for Kaivo-oja, like many athletes.

“This audience, the arena and the atmosphere. It was great, but Pihla has never left the competition village with a confused head or anything like that. Concentration has remained good.”

In the round of 16, Kaivo-oja meets the USA Jennifer Lozano, who is ranked sixth in the tournament. Then the opponent is already considerably more familiar than the Zambian from the opening round.

“Shorter, left-handed Yankee style. He hits well, but his feet are not necessarily that smart,” the experienced coach assesses his protégé’s next opponent.

The Olympics in boxing, the losers of both semi-finals will receive the bronze medal directly, which means that Kaivo-oja would have two matches on the way to a sensational Olympic medal – of course, the opposition will be significantly tougher in the future.

Kaivo-oja’s next match is on Thursday.