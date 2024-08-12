Olympics | Bloomberg: The value of an Olympic gold medal is greater than ever

Olympics|The Bloomberg news agency calculated the value of the medal’s raw materials to be around $900.

of Paris the olympics have ended, and the gold medals for all the sports have been awarded. The United States and China each received 40 of them. Finland was left without medals, like 113 other countries.

This year, gold medals are more valuable than ever, according to the news agency Bloomberg. It ended to his estimate by finding out the values ​​of the medal’s precious metals.

According to Bloomberg, the gold medal of the Paris Olympics is worth about 900 dollars, or 824 euros.

The medal contains six grams of gold.

The price of silver has also been high this year, and around 92.5 percent of the weight of gold medals comes from silver.

All the medals also had a small piece of the Eiffel Tower.

Golden the price increase in the last 12 months has washed away most of the big investment categories.

According to statistics from the US asset management giant Blackrock, through August 1, the increase in the value of gold over the 12 months was greater than the increase in the general indices of US, European or developing country stocks.

The increase in the value of gold has also exceeded the yields of Brent crude oil and key fixed income securities.

The price of gold rose to a new record in mid-July.

A medal though it’s hardly worth melting when you’re short of money. As collectibles, they tend to be significantly more valuable than their weight.

For example, from one of the American track and field athletes Jesse Owens of the four gold medals he won at the Berlin Olympics in 1936, was paid at auction in 2013 for almost 1.5 million dollars.