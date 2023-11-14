2036 Olympics, Berlin believes in it

“We strongly support the idea and think the plan for a national bid is brilliantthe city is ready and it will be an exceptional opportunity to present to the world a new image of Germany“. With these words spoken by Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegnerthe German capital can start to dream of hosting its second Olympics in history.

Olympics in Berlin, from the 1936 Games with Jesse Owens to 2036

The mayor of Berlin spoke at the forum of the German Olympic Committee also firmly expressing his support for the candidacy.

Berlin, in fact, could be the venue for the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (36th edition) at 100 years old exact from those who went down in history for the four gold medals won in athletics (100, 200, long distance and 4×100 relay) by the American Jesse Owens under the eyes of Adolf Hitler.

At the ’36 Games, Ondina Valla, winning the 80 hurdles, became the first Italian woman to win an Olympic gold. Berlin had been assigned the Games of the sixth Olympiad which should have been held in 1916 but were canceled due to the First World War. The monumental Olympiastadion was built for the occasion in 1912.

