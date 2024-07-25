The buildings have not been inaugurated Paris 2024 Olympic Games And now there is a regrettable fact of a non-sporting nature: the Australian cycling team They were stolen in Brussels, Belgium, when they were on their way to France.

Cyclist Logan Martin shared on social media how he and his companions were robbed at night.

Through a video, Martin shows how they broke the windows of one of the vans in which they were traveling. to steal the athletes’ belongings.

The cyclist says that fortunately his bikes were not inside the car, he had them with him, but other items were taken.

“What a crazy journey this started!” Martin exclaimed in the video, as they searched the car to see what else they had stolen.

Australian athlete robbed on eve of Olympics Australian cyclist Logan Martin was the victim of a robbery in Brussels, Belgium, just days before the start of the Paris Olympic Games, where he will try to defend his gold medal. pic.twitter.com/MlQjMV2S6f — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) July 25, 2024

Afterwards, Martin and one of his companions showed a bag, a massage table and a suitcase that the thieves left them scattered a few meters away, in a park.

They also found a helmet, gloves and a number of other items lying on the floor.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be inaugurated next Friday, July 26, in a ceremony that will take place on the River Seine.

The first Colombian athlete -of the 89 that make up the national delegation- was the archer Ana María Rendón, who competed in the first round of his category this Thursday, at 2:30 am (Colombian time).

At 2:00 pm (Colombian time), the Colombian women’s team will face their French counterparts at the Stade de Lyon.

