Paris – Historic medal at the Paris Olympics for the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics. In France, the Italian national team is silver, 96 years after the medal in Amsterdam 1928. The Italians are led by Alice D’Amato from Genoa. The girl born and raised at Andrea Doria Genova takes Italy on her shoulders and never wavers. But all the Italians are on the edge of perfection in every rotation. Gold for the United States of the extraterrestrial Simone Biles.

Italy silver with 165,494 points. With Alice D’Amato writing the Italian history Angela Andreoli, Manila Esposito (the youngest ever of the Italian expedition), Elisa Iorio and Giorgia Villa. In the standsdue to a knee injury, Alice’s twin, Asia, also a strong point of the Italian project born after the fourth place in Tokyo 2020.