Olympics | Another twist to the gymnastics scandal – the United States will not give up

Sports the international court of arbitration (Cas) is not going to reconsider its decision, with which the US gymnast Jordan Chiles lost his Olympic medal.

USA Gymnastics said on Monday that it had been informed by the court that its rules do not allow reconsideration of the decision despite new evidence.

The union said in a statement that it will not be satisfied with Cas’ decision, but will appeal the matter to the Swiss Federal Court. Cas’ headquarters is located in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The United States had appealed the decision to return Chile’s women’s balance beam bronze medal to Romania To Ana Barbosa.

Barbosu had lost his bronze medal in last Monday’s permanto final after a score review request by the US team.

Cas ruled that the U.S. score review call that lifted Chiles to bronze was four seconds too late.

of the United States The gymnastics association sent a letter and video evidence to the arbitration court on Sunday, with which the association tries to prove that the head coach Cecile Landin the review request was submitted 47 seconds after the result was announced.

After the permanto final, Chiles received hate comments about how he had taken the medal from Barbosa, even though the request was left by his coaches.

Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu had in turn called the original decision that cost Barbosa a medal a “scandalous situation” and said he would boycott the festivities that ended the Olympics on Sunday.