Olympics | Anniina Ahtosalo’s time trial turned out to be a flop – she changed her bike twice

27.7. 17:57 | Updated 27.7. 18:31

Paris

Korson Representing an echo Anniina Ahtosalo disappointed once more in the women’s road cycling time trial.

Ahtosalo had to change bikes twice and stop three times during the 32.4 kilometer journey. In the final results, he was 30th among 35 competitors.

“A complete flop”, Ahtosalo stated surprisingly calmly after he had exchanged a few words with the President of the Republic in the goal area by Alexander Stubb with.

The race was run in the rain and the streets were slippery. Several cyclists fell in wet corners.

“My problems weren’t caused by the slipperiness, but by the equipment. The race went to that.”

Anniina Ahtosalo started the competition focused.

The two of you At the kilometer mark, Ahtosalo’s race bike had a front tire. He then switched to a spare bike whose gears were not working properly.

“The second wheel was stuck in the highest gear. There was such a roulette going on with the wheels. All bikes were in use. Then we had to reach the finish line with this slowest option”, explained Ahtosalo.

“The derailleur cable had probably come loose on the spare wheel, and water had gone there.”

Who is responsible for such a maintenance error?

“The first one couldn’t do anything when the tires go. A careless error has occurred. I can’t say that it’s the athlete’s responsibility to check everything, but of course it’s everyone’s responsibility.”

Coach Juha Aintila consoled Anniina Ahtosalo at the finish line.

How can this happen at the most important moment of the season?

“Yes, mistakes happen. There wasn’t much left to say, let’s say it this way”, Ahtosalo laughed.

What grade do you give yourself for the race?

“As a school grade, I give a four.”

What about maintenance?

“Well, let’s not criticize it.”

How big is the probability that this much bad luck will happen in one race?

“It’s not a terribly big probability. This is an equipment sport, and I’ve had to change bikes before in competitions.”

Ahtosalo will pedal another tough 158-kilometer long road race in Paris on August 4.

How do you like to go about it?

“The place of revenge. Fortunately, it’s a longer race than this one. The road race goes at the pace of the big cycling countries when they have four representatives. I pedal alone.”

Ahtosaloa, 20, is considered the great promise of Finnish cycling. He made his breakthrough into the youth elite of road cycling in 2021. The following year, he turned professional at the Norwegian Uno-X Mobility team.

Ahtosalo’s professional contract covers the seasons 2022–2024. He belongs to Finland’s number one cyclist Lotta Henttalan to establish a development team.

Australia pedaled to Olympic gold Grace Brown. He defeated Britain Anna Henderson in a minute and a half. The bronze was taken by the American Chloe Dygertwho was the favorite to win the race.

Brown pedaled the distance in under 40 minutes, 39:38. His average speed was almost 50 kilometers per hour. Ahtosalo’s average speed was 43.11 kilometers per hour.