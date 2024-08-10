Olympics | An unknown Finnish citizen won Olympic gold

Olympics|We saw surprising Finnish success in weightlifting.

Paris

Norwegian-Finnish weight lifter Solfrid Koanda won Olympic gold in Paris in the 81-kilogram category.

He set an Olympic record of 275 kilograms. Koanda, 25, lifted 121 kilograms in the deadlift and 154 kilograms in the push.

Koanda has Finnish roots. His mother is Finnish and his father is from Ivory Coast.

Koanda moved from Finland to Norway when he was 9 years old. He has Norwegian and Finnish passports.

Koanda still speaks quite good Finnish. After his Olympic victory, Koanda gave an interview partly in Finnish.

“My Finnish is not terribly good,” Koanda said modestly.

That wasn’t quite true. Koanda pronounced Finnish excellently, but still sometimes answered questions in Finnish in English.

Koanda moved from Finland so young that he says he is Norwegian and “belongs there”.

“Even though I’m Norwegian, my mother is Finnish. He can be proud of me. I have Finnish blood in me. I can give a small piece of this medal to Finland”, said Koanda with the gold medal in his hand.

Koanda is from Oulu, where his mother still lives. As a child, he liked to go to the Kärppie games.

He plans to travel to Finland after his Olympic work right next week and says that he visits his mother’s basket country a few times a year. He likes traditional Finnish things, such as sauna.

Koanda’s mother followed the race in Oulu, and the Olympic champion planned to call her mother as soon as the press obligations were taken care of.

Koanda had a difficult childhood, which he has spoken openly about in the past. He ended up in a foster home at the age of 15 in Norway.

Moving to a foster home changed the direction of Koanda’s life, because that’s when he started doing crossfit. He switched from Crossfit to a weightlifter at the age of 21.

Koanda pushed through difficult circumstances to become an Olympic champion, which made him even more proud of his achievement.

“I didn’t have a normal childhood, I had to grow up really fast and take care of myself,” Koanda said after his Olympic victory.

“I have never received anything for free in my life, but I have always had to work for myself. It has taught me to work hard. It was great to receive such an award”, Koanda was happy.

Coach of an Olympic champion Stian Grimseth praised his protégé’s attitude effusively.

“He is talented, but that alone is not enough. His is very committed to training. Every morning,” the coach said.

Koanda is Norway’s first female Olympic winner in weightlifting.

Koanda wildly aired his Olympic victory.

On the last one with his lift, Koanda attempted a world record. He said that he didn’t know at that stage that he had already secured the Olympic victory.

When Koanda walked off the stage, her coach told her that she had won gold. At that point, Koanda looked confused for a moment and then started celebrating wildly.

Koanda previously competed in the 87-kilogram category, but now participated in the 81-kilogram category. He said it wasn’t easy to do strength training and lose weight at the same time.

“It was really tough.”