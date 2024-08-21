Olympics | An open letter from Finland’s Olympic athletes – some cried their anxiety in the Paris competition village

Olympics|Finnish Olympic athletes open up about the activities of the Olympic Committee and team management in Paris. The editors publish the athletes’ open letter now.

Here is an open letter from Finnish Olympic athletes:

The lack of success of the Finns at the Paris Olympics has been talked about recently, and the issue has been discussed extensively in various media.

One point of view seems to have been left behind, and that is the voice of a top Finnish athlete.

It is undeniable that the games went under the bench in the big picture.

We didn’t see much stretching, our own basic level remained and there was no charm within the team.

The underperformance of the team that represented us as members of the Finnish Olympic team and specifically as athletes in Paris is not surprising, because the finished Olympics are unfortunately only the tip of the iceberg in Finnish top sports.

Indifference and lack of passion have been present in Finnish (individual) sports for years, but now other than athletes are being put on the pedestal.

For years, we have been beaten down the neck by Finland’s medal balance and lack of success, although in fact every Finn who has made it to the Olympics is a fighter. Every Finnish Olympic athlete and his team has fought his way to the top of the world despite the system, not because of it.

in Paris many athletes complained about the lack of togetherness and said they were left alone when they arrived at the competition village. Some were even so alone that they had cried from anxiety.

The team management didn’t seem interested in encouraging the athletes before or after the sport. Athletes whose sport had ended and who could have supported and encouraged athletes from their own country were sent home on a fast schedule.

This was also visible in the decisions compared to other countries.

Many athletes were even put off by the management’s lack of passion and apathy towards top sports and athletes.

Individual athletes do their performance alone and are used to traveling the world independently, but the size class of the Olympics and the teams around them make the situation different.

Winning culture is not visible in the actions of the Olympic Committee or the management that was in Paris. For example, in Paris, it seemed more important to the management and staff to entertain the state leadership, other important guests or even their own families.

As a result, some of the athletes felt that they were left without the necessary help.

In the competition village, the accommodation facilities of the Finnish team seemed to be visited daily by politicians, civil servants, partners or other persons unrelated to the athletes’ competition performance – unlike in other countries.

This could be acceptable if it did not affect the availability of basic things, such as healthcare. It is also great that the state administration encourages us athletes, as long as it is done with sports first.

Now gone a conversation is a good start. Unfortunately, the real awakening in Finland often happens too late, if at all.

Many talents fall away because the system is not strong enough to carry through the difficulties. Athletes who are left alone disappear to study or work and most often start investing in elite sports only after they graduate. If they have managed to continue that far.

Many athletes therefore have very little time left for years of success.

Leena Paavolainen worked as the manager of the Finnish Olympic team in Paris.

Problems seems to be on many sides, although some have also been satisfied with the Olympic Committee’s expertise and its operations. One of the satisfied people was, for example, the team leader Leena Paavolainenwho spoke about the excellent achievements and contribution of the Olympic Committee in Paris.

It makes us think about how people working in elite sports understand the demands of today’s elite sports.

How is it possible that an activity that appeared to so many to be lacking is excellent for some?

Species specific there are certainly a lot of differences, but the biggest problem in Finnish elite sports is that things are done according to the old formula that doesn’t work, but we hope for different and better results.

Then, unfortunately, you don’t notice how well things could be done and also how much it requires. Achieving success at the international level requires constant re-evaluation and the courage to change ways of doing things that no longer produce results.

This way of operating does not develop, but keeps falling behind more and more other countries.

The system you don’t necessarily have to blow up, but remember to put the athlete in the center again. All decisions and strategies must be built from the point of departure, which best serves the athlete’s development and success.

Without this principle, we will continue to repeat our mistakes and fall further and further from the international pinnacle.

The authors are four Finnish Olympic athletes who competed in Paris, who are concerned about the state of top sports in Finland. The athletes represent three different individual sports. The identity of the athletes is known to the delivery.