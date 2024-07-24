Olympics | An old scrappy video surfaced – a dressage legend out of the Olympics

Olympics|Charlotte Dujardin is sorry for what happened.

Dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin is not allowed to participate in the Paris Olympics, as he has been banned for six months, reports The Guardian. The reason is a video filmed four years ago, which has now surfaced.

In the video, the 39-year-old British man allegedly scolds a horse by scratching its legs during a training situation at a private stable.

On Tuesday, Dujardin had time to withdraw from the Olympics itself, before the International Equestrian Federation banned him from competition.

In the press release he published, Dujardin said that he could not explain his actions in the best way. He apologized.

“What happened was not at all typical of me, and it does not describe my way of training horses or people at all. I am very ashamed. I should have set a better example,” Dujardin commented, according to The Guardian.

The International Equestrian Federation said it received the video on Monday. The video was sent by the lawyer of an unknown person.

“In the video, Dujardin behaved in a way that is against our principles related to the welfare of horses,” the association announced.

In Paris, Dujardin could have become her country’s most successful woman at the Olympics. He has won a total of six medals in individual and team competitions between 2012 and 2020: three gold, silver and bronze.