Olympics | An incredible photo of a surfer arouses admiration around the world – here’s the story behind the photo

Olympics|Frenchman Jerome Brouillet pressed the shutter on his camera at the perfect moment. The photo taken of the star surfer is titled “sports photo of the year” and “the best photo of the Paris Olympics.”

French photographer Jerome Brouillet39, snapped the most talked-about photo of the Olympics on Monday at Teahupo’o in Tahiti.

Pictured is a Brazilian Gabriel Medina showing the judges a victory sign after achieving the Olympic points record. A five-meter wave has just thrown a surfer with his boards high into the air.

The picture soon became a worldwide hit and a topic of conversation. Now Brouillet tells the story behind the picture in an interview with the news agency AFP.

On a boat Brouillet, who was sitting with his camera, said that he knew how to wait for the fireworks at the moment when Medina was scooping towards one of the biggest waves of the day.

The French cinematographer was left waiting for the final climax in an area from which he could not even see the first moments of the performance. He knew how to wait for surfer star Medina to emerge from the wave.

“I knew something was going to happen. The most difficult thing is to estimate at what point he will make an effort,” Brouillet said.

“Sometimes he makes clever gestures. This time he did, so I pressed the camera shutter.”

Brouillet thought he had captured something special, but he wasn’t entirely sure.

He didn’t take the comic at a particularly tight pace because he didn’t want to go through 5,000 pictures after he got back from the water.

“I got four pictures of him and one of them was this picture,” says Brouillet about the shot that gained great popularity.

According to the photographer, there were favorable conditions at the competition venue.

“If you know how to use your camera, you can get good surfing photos on Teahupo’o,” said Brouillet Time Magazine in the interview.

“The end depends on experience, timing and a bit of luck.”

Photograph has been adored in the media all over the world.

Medina too published by photo to his own Instagram account, where it has collected 3.5 million likes by Tuesday afternoon.

Spanish magazine El Mundo called the shot “the sports picture of the year” and “the best picture of the Paris Olympics.”

Time Magazine characterized the photo as “the definition of an Olympic victory celebration.”

Brouillet himself said in an interview with Time that he was surprised by the popularity of the photo. According to the Frenchman, the celebrations will have to wait, as he still has the final races to film.

“I’m sleeping at my friend’s house near Teahupo’o. We will have a quiet evening, because we have to wake up at five for tomorrow’s race,” said Brouillet.

Brouillet known as a photographer specializing in surfing. He tells on their website having taken his first steps on his family’s boat, where he spent a large part of his childhood.

In the Instagram post below, Brouillet, wearing a white shirt, smiles with the reporters who interviewed him.