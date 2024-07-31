Olympics | Aleksi Leppä, who lost his father, spoke with a trembling voice about the most difficult moment of the Paris Games

Olympics|Aleksi Leppä experienced a tragedy just before the Olympics.

Paris

Shooter Aleksi Lepän the Olympic career ended on Wednesday in Châteauroux.

Leppä aimed for 586 points in the preliminaries of the miniature rifle 3×20 shot and was four points away from the final place.

After the race, Leppä answers the phone from the interview area of ​​the Châteauroux shooting stadium, above all relieved.

“I feel quite relieved and relieved that now it’s all behind me. It’s been a pretty tough race, and now you can sigh,” says Leppä in the voice of a tired man.

In Wednesday’s race, he says he performed at his own basic level. Considering the circumstances, it’s also a wild performance. I’m resting with my coach-father Marko Leppä died of an attack of illness on a plane en route to Paris last Friday.

“Compared to the first race, I stayed much more focused, was able to concentrate on shooting. It wasn’t an easy starting point, and sometimes emotions come to the surface,” Leppä said.

About the death was made public on Sunday, and since then Leppä has had to respond to a huge flood of condolences.

Marko Leppä worked in shooting sports for decades in several different positions, and he was well known in international sports circles. The death of the kept man touched many.

“When that information came out, it made it a little easier. A lot of people have come here to offer their condolences, all Finns and also many foreigners. It’s made it easier. Everyone has tried to help as much as they simply can,” says Leppä.

“Almost everyone in the shooting circles knew my father, or at least knew who he was through some means. Knowing dad and what kind of person he was, it has not been surprising that so many have come to chat. “

For Lepp, the last few days have been a completely extraordinary rollercoaster. At the same time, he has tried to deal with the tragic event and yet prepared for the most important competition of the season.

The hardest moment came right after the first race.

“In that first race, I wanted to honor my father’s memory. When I got that race shot, it was quite difficult when there was my own family and everything. For a while I didn’t really know what to think, there were quite conflicting moods. It was one of the hardest moments of the trip,” says Leppä, her voice shaking.

More important than the valuable support of his teammates and the cheering of foreigners is that Lepä has had his own family to support him in Châteauroux.

“It’s a really big deal. The trip certainly wouldn’t have gone this way if it wasn’t for the family. I have been able to spend a couple of afternoons in their accommodation. It has been really important to be able to reset a bit and talk.”