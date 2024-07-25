Olympics | Aleksi Lepä’s heart rate can be 160 just from excitement – this is how he calms down at an important moment

When most of Finland’s Olympic team in Paris has been able to stress and push for their place in the competition, rifle shooter Aleksi Leppä has been allowed to take it easy.

He secured his place almost a year ago in August at the World Shooting Championships in Baku, where he was sixth. Getting a place in good time made it easier and brought relaxation to other competitions.

“Already in the fall I was able to make a clear plan on how to be in the best position. I have improved the shooting positions and changed to another manufacturer’s air rifle. It has seemed to work well,” says 29-year-old Leppä.

Leppä, born in Hamina, is part of the strong representative guard of the Defense Forces’ Sports Forces in the Olympic team.

In addition to him, skeet shooters compete for the Sports School in Paris Eetu Kallioinenwrestlers Jonni Sarkkinen and Arvi Savolainen and judoka Martti Puumalainen.

All work as fixed-term physical education non-commissioned officers. In a possible crisis situation, they would be army scouts.

“You have to be grateful. Without work, I probably wouldn’t be in this situation,” says Leppä.

Shooting sports is a big sport in the world, but in Finland it only gets proper visibility during the Olympic Games.

Finland has had shooters at the Olympic Games since 1908. Only in 1928 and 1932 were the games held without Finnish shooters.

Shooters have brought 21 Olympic medals. Among sports, more medals have been won only in athletics, wrestling and gymnastics.

“ We go to the track at 7 o’clock and don’t leave until late in the evening. Then the head must be in good condition to be able to cope and last.

However, the most recent medals are from 16 years ago, when Fairy tale Mäkelä-Nummela won gold in shotgun (trap) and Henri Häkkinen shot bronze in the 10m air rifle competition.

Over the years, Finland has been represented by a total of 130 Olympic shooters. So traditions are tough.

in Paris Leppä is competing in her first Olympic Games. Eetu Kallioinen already dropped clay pucks in skeet in Tokyo in the summer of 2021, and he dropped them well: he was fourth in the final.

Olympians from the previous games, Leppä says he was looking for toughness. In practice, that the head would last.

“The results really depend on self-confidence and what kind of day it happens to be.”

Leppä competes in Paris in two sports, miniature rifle and air rifle. The small-arms rifle is a three-position outdoor sport that is contested over two days. First is the basic race and then the final over a distance of 50 meters.

The air rifle is shot from a distance of 10 meters also on two days indoors, where the conditions are the same for everyone.

“The competition days are long. We go to the track at 7 o’clock and don’t leave until late in the evening. Then the head must be in good condition to be able to cope and last. My life is in good shape, at least when you look at the exercises.”

Aleksi Leppä at his place of service at the Defense Forces Sports School in Santahamina.

Experienced rifle shooter and Olympic medalist Juha Hirvi says that when he’s in shape, Leppä can surprise.

“It depends a lot on how the mental edge lasts,” says Hirvi, a six-time Olympic visitor.

Leppä has been studying Kant’s durability since autumn Niilo Konttinen with. Konttinen works as a sports psychologist at the Institute of Top Sports in Kihu.

In the past, the important mental training was handled by a person born in France but living in Kemiönsaari William Lemoine.

“I wanted to be able to speak Finnish and discuss things properly, but William is also still involved. I do breathing exercises with him,” says Leppä.

Shooting is the skill of knowing how to relax and keep the heart rate down during the performance. In the old days, the issue could be treated with heart rate-lowering beta-blockers, which are prohibited in sports.

“You have to learn to breathe. Sometimes the pulse is 150–160 just from excitement. The pulse shouldn’t beat like crazy.”

The small rifle basic competition lasts one and a half hours. During that time, the heart rate should be around one hundred beats. The final lasts one hour.

20 shots are fired from kneeling, prone and standing, i.e. 60 shots in total. In Tokyo 2021, another 120 shots were fired, but now they want shorter competitions because of television.

“Nobody said any official reason about it, but this kind of smell remained the reason for people.”

“ “Anyone can shoot a dozen, but it’s a different thing to repeat it shot after shot.”

Together it takes about ten seconds to focus on the shot.

What do you think between shots?

“It really depends on the day, what kind of thoughts go through your mind during the performance and how you control them. It’s not easy, but it’s gotten easier every year. I concentrate better if I’m tense,” says Leppä.

“It’s not good to have an empty head either. You can give space to other thoughts, but then you have to reset the situation again. However, there are moments when nothing moves in your head during the race. When you train enough, automaticity brings performance. That is the essence of shooting.”

What if the tension gets too much?

“It’s always a risk, and it’s not a good thing. Anyone can shoot a dozen, but it’s a different thing to repeat it shot after shot.”

Physical load is brought by a rigid suit that keeps the position stable, especially when shooting from a vertical position.

“The outfit doesn’t breathe at all. After the race, you feel like you’ve gone swimming when it’s hot and humid outside. I’ve traveled the world so much and been in hot places that I’m not afraid of the heat of Paris.”

Men’s 10-meter air rifle 28.–29.7. The 50-meter stance competition with a miniature rifle will be shot from July 31st to August 1st.