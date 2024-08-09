In the semi-finals, Al-Qatousi defeated the American CJ Nicholas, ranked second, to set up a final against the Iranian Mehran Bargahdarari.

The final fight for the gold medal will be held on Friday evening.

Tunisia won a silver and bronze medal in fencing and taekwondo during the Olympics, and on Friday night it seeks to win the gold medal.

Al-Qatousi, who won two gold medals at the 2023 China Grand Prix and the African Games this year in Ghana, is seeking to climb the podium in Paris.

Jordanian Saleh Al-Sharbaty, ranked fifth and the Tokyo silver medalist three years ago, lost in the round of 16 in the under 80 kg weight class.

His loss to the young Brazilian Henrique Marques Rodrigues, ranked 12th in his first Olympic participation, 0-2, was considered a big surprise after he was a candidate.