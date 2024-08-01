Olympics | Aku Partanen failed miserably in Paris – now tells how he recovers mentally

Olympics|Aku Partanen marveled at his own performance after finishing the 20 kilometer walk.

Paris

Aku Bearden was a confused man after a 20-kilometer race walk in the media area of ​​Trocadero square.

The Finn, who entered the race with high expectations, finished 32nd in his main race of the season, and he didn’t know why.

“Usually, you can always say something and you can analyze, but now it’s really hard to say what’s causing this,” Partanen wondered.

The experienced walker himself recognized early on that today it is useless to dream of top positions. For one reason or another, he had to put the so-called “rut switch” on his eye almost from the beginning.

“It seemed that from the beginning it was difficult to get into a rhythm and you had to force yourself to speed up. The legs were not sensitive to the rhythm. Then the speed also freezes at a fairly early speed. 20 kilometers was a long way today. “

Even though the season has also had difficult moments and health challenges, Partanen had believed that he had reached a good race condition for the h-moment.

“This season was not quite optimal, there have been periods of illness and in July I was in pain, but the last week and a half I have felt strong. “

Yet before the start of the race, Partanen looked surprisingly calm. Finn clearly stood out from his colleagues in the moments before the start of the race on Thursday morning.

While most of the athletes gave their permission to start while still waiting for the last warm-ups, Partanen stood in the middle of his colleagues who were slapping themselves and jumping back and forth like a statue of salt.

“Well, I don’t really know what the benefit of that slapping is. We’ve been slapped enough in training,” Partanen laughed weakly.

“The competition starts when it starts, and before that the nets have already been made. Maybe it’s a psychological thing like that. He feels that he can do something about it”, Partanen reflected on the busyness of his colleagues.

This time, the last-minute calm down did not bring the desired result.

“I’m not really satisfied with any aspect. The technique didn’t work, the lungs didn’t really come in, and I couldn’t get into the rhythm,” Partanen said.

Aku Partanen was a disappointed man after the competition.

of Paris in the painful morning, Partanen’s streak of prestigious race successes was also broken. Last year at the World Championships in Budapest, he was sixth, and in June at the European Championships in Rome, he was fifth. The 32-year-old’s career has also included several disappointments in value races, so he already knows what to expect in the coming weeks.

“Usually, the times after a failure follow a certain pattern for me. At first you feel a bit empty, then you get disappointed, and then after a couple of weeks you get gutted.”

Partanen plans to continue his career one year at a time. There are no plans to stop yet.

“I’ve usually been a bit like a yo-yo, that the deeper you go, the higher you bounce up. Let’s hope that guts will come from there now as well.”