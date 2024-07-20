Olympics | After high school, Kalle Koljonen made a tough decision – he is now waiting for different Olympics

Olympics|The badminton champion knows the limitations of his playing career and plans to enjoy the atmosphere of Paris.

Finland one of the front row of badminton Kalle Koljonen enthusiastically goes to the second Olympics of his career. Three years ago, he gained experience in Tokyo, but the five-ring races were organized in a carefully controlled corona bubble.

“Then there were tests and other things. Now there is an audience in the stands and the atmosphere is different,” Koljonen told STT at the Finnish Olympic Committee’s media conference in Helsinki on Saturday.

The Olympics starting next week in Paris are in an excellent place for badminton.

“Badminton is a big deal in Asia, but in Europe, especially in France and Denmark. The French Open has the best atmosphere in all of Europe, so the sport attracts a lot of people even at the Olympics.”

In 2021, Koljos became the first Finnish adult singles EC medalist when he won bronze in Kyiv. In addition, he has the EC team bronze from 2014.

All the prestigious competitions have accumulated Koljonen’s bank of experience, so the 30-year-old stalwart is not startled by a little.

In Tokyo, he was left in the initial group and ranked 15–28, but those games have not been on his mind until the second Olympics.

“I haven’t thought much about them. Memories of what it was like three years ago come up in social media.”

Koljonen made a hard decision after high school and focused only on badminton. The investment has paid off when Koljonen has been able to be a full-time athlete for ten years.

“It is difficult to be a full-time athlete in Finland. It can be done if there is a result and there is a lot of desire. The departure of the support from the Ministry of Education and Culture was a hard knock, but with the help of our partners, we’ll be fine.”

He camped in the Turku region before the Olympics.

“I went there for a bit of peace, to get away from the hustle and bustle of the capital region. There was also one French and one Austrian player.”

The first two Olympic opponents are known.

“The goal is to beat a Mauritian player in the first match (Georges Julien Paul). Then I leave as the underdog Thai (Kunlavut Vitidsarn) and put everything on the line. What’s better than going into that match as an underdog.”

The Thai is the 2023 world champion.

“If I get through the group, I could be really happy with that.”

Koljonen has not set an end point for his career, but he knows that there are not many years left. After Paris, the next Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in four years.

“If the body allows it, then why not. There have been no serious injuries,” Koljonen said and tapped the wooden table.

“My mind is still fresh, but in 2028 it will be time to hang up the rackets. There have been a lot of travel days every year. Airports and hotels have become familiar.”