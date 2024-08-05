Olympics | According to Topi Raitanen, the Olympic run “wasn’t a fiasco” – expert: “There is no fitness”

Olympics|Topi Raitanen’s Olympic career ended in the heats.

5.8. 21:54

Paris

Top Raitanen chasing a place in the Olympic final on Monday night at the Stade de France in Paris. The place didn’t come off – and it wasn’t even close.

Raitanen started the first round of the Olympics from a difficult starting point. The 2022 European steeplechase champion has had a difficult season and was awarded a place at the Paris Olympics at the very last minute through the athletics ranking system.

The Finn’s hopes for the next place were predicated on the fact that the pace of the set will be quiet and that he will be able to handle the job with a strong finish.

The start of the race went according to Raitanen’s playbook. The opening kilometer was just under three minutes, which is a leisurely pace for the world championships.

“In terms of speed, the race was one that I have dreamed of many times, that if only such a person would reach the value race final. Now that came in the first round. “

Raitanen ran with the crowd from the start. During the last kilometer, it became clear that the Finn’s food was not enough for a place in the final.

“Then when we started running hard and when I’m probably a couple of percent behind in terms of peak condition, the last ton doesn’t come quite as nicely as it should.”

“But it wasn’t a complete farce, but not a peak of success either,” Raitanen reflected.

Sanoma’s athletics expert Lauri Hollon too in my opinion, Raitase was cheated by the pace of the set.

“Now the situation is just that there is no fitness. This wasn’t actually even a disappointment, more like the expected end result. There have been enough difficulties, but still now there is a coach Janne Ukonmaanahon with a place for big analysis. It’s somehow difficult at the moment to see that a return to the top would be possible,” Hollo reflected.

Raitanen assured that he is motivated to continue his career after this summer’s difficulties.

“Infinitely. I can’t run for seasons like this. As long as you believe that you can break the record and succeed, it’s worth continuing.”

Raitanen the season’s best result of 8:21.00 came in his season-opening race in Germany in May. In the preliminary round of the European Championships in Rome, he missed it by a good second, but in the other competitions of the season, the time has been more than 8:30.

Topi Raitanen was far from the final place.

Raitanen’s time in the preliminary round in Paris was 8:33.12. Canada had the slowest time to qualify for the finals by Jean-Simon Desgagnes 8.25,28.

“It’s certainly not an easy place for an athlete when you have the status of a European champion and have to walk around among others. Now the harsh fact was that in a very slow heat the final place was eight seconds away. That means half a straight line,” commented Hollo.

Raitase was asked after the heat if it was worth going on the Olympic journey.

“Based on the exercises, there was permission to expect that it would be possible to succeed here. Now that peak day didn’t hit,” Raitanen answered.