Olympics | A Swedish athlete called Sweden a developing country for sports – received a threatening message on social media

Race walker Perseus Karlström shared the threatening message he received on Instagram.

4.8. 20:16

Swedish medal favorite in the men’s 20 kilometer walk Perseus Karlstrom got sick just before the competition. He had a viral infection and now also a sinus infection.

“I had symptoms for five or six days and I started to feel it properly before the race. It has gotten worse day by day, he said Aftonbladet by.”

The walker’s Olympic result was disappointing, Karlström finished 21st in Thursday’s race.

In the middle of the disappointment, he has other sorrows. Karlström has become the target of social hate.

Athlete has received heavy criticism when he spoke about his financial situation in a previous interview with Aftonbladet. According to Karlström, Sweden does not support enough athletes.

He said that he considered changing the national team representation to Mexico and called Sweden a developing country in supporting athletes.

Because of his statements, Karlström has received hate messages on social media. Karlström published one of the posts in the Stories section of Instagram.

In the message, Karlström’s sports performance is insulted in an understated way, which, according to the sender of the hate message, was paid for with his tax money. Finally, the message hopes that “I hope you go and die”.

Karlström wanted to publish the message because he doesn’t think it’s right that athletes are the targets of such outbursts of anger.

“It’s so sad that people who have no idea about anything sit at their computer or phone and think they can send anything. It is tragic.”

“If you sit at home and write a lot of crap and think that you’re not noticed or that you’re protected… You’re not. It is possible to find out”, who writes.

Karlström is the reigning European champion and in the last World Championships he came to silver. He lacks an Olympic medal, and it wasn’t time for it yet.