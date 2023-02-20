Olympics | A strong statement from 34 countries to the IOC: the neutrality of the Russians must be resolved

In their statement, 34 countries express strong concerns about how the neutrality of Russian and Belarusian athletes would be possible.

Britain’s the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports published on Monday signed by 34 countries statement, which questions the impartiality of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The International Olympic Committee, the IOC, and 34 countries are currently arguing about the conditions under which Russian and Belarusian athletes could be included in international competitions.

The statement released on Monday is the result of a meeting held on February 10, in which Ukraine also participated.

The statement commends the IOC for continuing its existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

However, 34 countries are concerned about the IOC’s plan to study the possibilities of restoring the right of Russians and Belarusians to participate in sports competitions.

Lands point out that on February 28, 2022, the IOC recommended the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions. According to the countries, the situation in Ukraine has only worsened since the IOC gave its recommendation.

According to the countries, there is no practical reason to change the situation. They point out that at the same time as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, Ukrainian athletes have been forced to flee their country and their sports venues have been destroyed.

“We also note that Russia has violated the Olympic peace, which has been supported by the UN General Assembly since 1993, with its actions and the continuation of its war of aggression.”

“4. in our statement published on July 2022, we stated that it would be possible for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutral athletes, provided it is ensured that they do not represent their country. However, in Russia and Belarus, sports and politics are closely linked. We have strong concerns about how it would be possible for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete impartially, while at the same time they are supported by their states.”

“The strong connections between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also a matter of concern.”

Lands emphasize that the intention has not been to discriminate on the basis of nationality, but to demand that the IOC address these concerns mentioned above.

The statement was signed by Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, South Korea, Holland, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Austria, Japan, Canada, Greece. Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Poland, France, Romania, Sweden, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Estonia and the United States.