Olympics | A rowdy boxer secured a medal – the opponent’s coach called for “saving women’s sports”

Olympics|Lin Yu-ting’s victory was not digested in the opponent’s camp.

4.8. 20:52

of Paris the second most famous boxer of the Olympics, a Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting reached the semi-finals on Sunday, i.e. ensured at least a bronze medal.

Lin, whose gender has been questioned as well as the Algerian Imane Khelifinwon in the 57 kg category in his quarter-final against Bulgaria Svetlana Staneva the referee’s vote 5–0.

News agency AFP described the match as confusing and boring. Among other things, Staneva pointed out Lin’s use of elbows to the referee of the match. At the end of the match, Staneva made an X sign to the audience and was clearly angry and refused to comment on the match in any way.

Staneva’s coach instead Borislav Georgiev raged in the open flames of the commotion. He had a sign in front of the media that read: “I am XX. Save women’s sports.”

In general, men have an X and a Y chromosome and women have two X chromosomes.

Like Lin, Khelif will also compete in the semi-finals. Khelif competes in the 66 kg category.

Both were disqualified from last year’s World Championships because, according to the International Boxing Association (IBA), they failed the gender test. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which organizes Olympic boxing, has questioned Iba’s testing.

Neither the boxer is not known to identify as transgender.

Lin says that he receives a lot of support from his home country.

“I know that all the people in Taiwan are there for me and supporting me.”