Olympics | A new twist in the Olympic medal farce – the Americans found a new video?

Olympics|The fate of the Olympic medal is still open.

American a gymnast Jordan Chiles lawyers have filed an appeal with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court seeking to overturn a ruling by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport, Casi, in the Paris Olympics gymnastics dispute. At stake in Riida is the bronze medal of the Paris Olympic gymnastics.

In Paris, Chiles’ coach made a request for a review of his score, which as a result went up by a tenth of a point, moving the American to third. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed the decision to Cas, who ruled that the United States’ score check request, which lifted Chiles to bronze, was four seconds late.

The bronze medal went to Romania To Ana Barbosa. USA Gymnastics was of the opinion that the review request occurred after 47 seconds, or within the one-minute time limit, but Cas did not take the matter up again.

Chiles’ appeal to the Swiss court concerns this Casi decision.

In its complaint, Chiles cites a video recording, which the Americans say proves that the review request was filed in time. The second core point of the complaint is that the chairman of the Casi composition that resolved the case had previously acted as a lawyer for the Romanians for several years, which, according to the complaint, causes a conflict of interest.