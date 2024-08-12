Olympics | A new twist in the gymnastics scandal: The United States is appealing the return of the medal

Olympics|According to the arbitral tribunal, the US review request that lifted Jordan Chiles to bronze was four seconds late.

of the United States The Gymnastics Federation has appealed against the decision of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport to return Jordan Chiles bronze medal in women’s floor gymnastics permanno Romania To Ana Barbosa.

Barbosu had lost his bronze medal in last Monday’s permanto final after a score review request by the US team.

The bronze medal was strung around the neck of Chiles of the USA instead of Barbosu, and he got to celebrate with his teammate on the podium By Simone Biles and the Brazilian who won Olympic gold Rebecca Andrade with.

The American duo served up one of the most memorable moments of the Paris Olympics on the podium, as both athletes showed their respect for Andrade and his victory by bowing in the direction of the new champion.

Instead, the end result was a hard blow for Barbosa, who had already thought he had won the bronze with 13.700 points and had time to start celebrating his victory.

However, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation complained about the incident to the arbitration court, and the complaint was said to have passed on Saturday.

The arbitral tribunal found the US review request to be four seconds late. You only have a minute to make a review request.

of the United States The gymnastics association sent a letter and video evidence to the arbitration court on Sunday, with which the association tries to prove that the head coach Cecile Landin the review request was submitted 47 seconds after the result was announced.

In its letter, the union says that the video material now submitted to the arbitration court was not available to the union before the court’s decision, and thus the union did not have the opportunity to send it earlier.

In its letter, the federation asked for the arbitration court’s decision to be reviewed and the score (13.766) that entitled Chiles to the bronze medal to be returned.

Chiles reacted CNN’s to the loss of the bronze medal by announcing on his Instagram account that he would take time to process the matter and said that he would leave social media for a while.

After the permanto final, Chiles received hate comments about how he had taken the medal from Barbosa, even though the request was left by his coaches.

Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu had in turn called the original decision that cost Barbosa a medal a “scandalous situation” and said he would boycott the festivities that ended the Olympics on Sunday.