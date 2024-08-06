Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Kiteboarder Jean de Falbaire will represent Mauritius at the Paris Olympics. A Finnish mother tells how the family ended up on the paradise island of Mauritius, and what life is like there. The Olympic venue has required sacrifices from the family, a lot of traveling and a large budget. De Falbaire did not get into the Finnish army sports school, and therefore left the army completely. Jean de Falbaire is a well-known athlete in Mauritius.

Kiteboarder Jean de Falbaire, 26, will represent Mauritius at the Paris Olympics. However, there are a large number of Finns in the cheerleading squad.

A Finn living in Mauritius Outi de Falbaire traveled eleven hours to cheer his son on the spot in France.

“After all, securing an Olympic place was a pretty incredible and happy moment,” says the mother.

“Many years of hard work were rewarded.”

Top sports in Mauritius have required hard work from the whole family. Mother says that kiteboarding requires a lot of traveling and a big budget.

“Boards and sails cost thousands of euros.”

Outi de Falbaire’s real estate agency Barnes Mauritius is another of Jean de Falbaire’s main sponsors.

Jean, a dual citizen of Finland and Mauritius, does not have a coach on her home island. He often travels to train with the top players in France, who in turn fly to Mauritius for joint training in the winter.

“Jean’s father is still a flight captain. It has made Jean’s career possible because the flight captains get free plane tickets for the family,” says Outi de Falbaire.

The pilot the profession has enabled the family to do much more.

The parents of the future Olympic athlete met when Outi de Falbaire was in Zimbabwe as a “bush pilot” flying in remote areas. She hurt her future husband by Jean-Pierre de Falbaire as co-pilot.

The Finn, born in Haliko and studied in Turku, managed to live on the African continent for 13 years. He worked, among other things, as a small farmer, feed dealer, bush pilot and embassy official.

Three children were also born in Africa: Julien de Falbaire, Anais de Falbaire and Jean de Falbaire.

The De Falbaire family from left: Julien, Anais, Outi, Jean-Pierre and Jean.

In the year In 2005, the family moved to the father’s homeland, Mauritius, which is an island the size of Åland in the Indian Ocean.

There, all three children started practicing water sports.

“We live on the best possible beach with good winds,” says Outi de Falbaire.

Julien, Anais and Jean de Falbaire studied in Mauritius at a French school.

“Every time the children came home from school, a terrible struggle with homework began. They would have liked to go to the beach and into the water right away.”

The children of the family spent most of their free time in the water. According to the mother, the children owned maybe one pair of shoes because they were not needed at the beach.

As a real estate agent Outi de Falbaire, who works in Mauritius, says that Jean was 10 years old when he started kiteboarding.

When the children were small, the family traveled to Finland for summer vacation every year. At the age of 13, Jean participated in a kiteboarding event organized in Pori.

“There were people on the beach with their mouths open when Jean did such tricks that no one had seen,” the mother recalls.

The real spark for competition was ignited two years later in Spain at the World Junior Championships.

“That’s when Jean realized he was really good.”

“ “After the invitations, Jean applied to the sports school, but didn’t get in”,

Since then, de Falbaire has become a pioneer of kiteboarding in Mauritius. The sport is popular on the paradise island, but because of its price tag, less often among the locals.

“The world’s top athletes come here to train and tourists to have fun,” says Outi de Falbaire.

The Mauritian achieved the Olympic place mainly with the help of private partners.

Mum says that the family thought about whether in Finland they could have received more financial support for the expensive hobby. However, the pursuit of Finnish sailing circles led to the decision of the army sports school.

“After the invitations, Jean applied to a sports school, but didn’t get in,” says the mother.

“It was disappointing, although I understand the decision. Kiteboarding was not yet an Olympic sport at the time.”

Since the doors to the sports school did not open, Jean de Falbaire decided to leave the army altogether.

“The Finnish door closed then,” says Outi de Falbaire.

Military service is not mandatory if you are also a citizen of another country and have lived abroad for at least the last seven years. Among the family members, younger brother Julien has, despite this, been in the Finnish army.

“ “Jean comes home after all this hustling, takes a little break and starts a kiteboarding school.”

Outi and Jean on a skiing holiday in Levi.

Weird According to de Falbaire, an Olympic place is a big deal for small Mauritius and especially for kiteboarding in the country. Mauritius sent only 13 athletes to the Paris Olympics.

According to his mother, Jean de Falbaire, who has won many African championships, is well-known in sports circles. With the Olympic place, he has also made it to the columns of local newspapers and radio broadcasts.

“Yes, he is more Mauritian,” says the mother.

In addition to the family, there is a Finnish godmother and two cousins ​​cheering in the audience. A childhood friend from Mauritius has also arrived on the scene.

The cheerleaders plan to follow the Olympic hero until the end of his racing career. After that, the de Falbaires can take a breather after the intensive Olympic project is over.

“Jean comes home after all this hustle and bustle, takes a little break and starts a kiteboarding school,” says Outi de Falbaire.

Men’s kiteboarding starts on Sunday and ends on Thursday, August 8.