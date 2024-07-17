Olympics | A French man is suspected of planning a terrorist attack on the Paris Olympics

Olympics|According to the French newspaper, the arrested man made threats related to the Olympics in an ultra-nationalist Telegram group.

17.7. 20:28

French the security service arrested a French man on Wednesday who is suspected of planning an attack on Paris during the Olympics, the news agency reports Reuters.

French Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman informed about it in X. In the publication, Darmanin said that the man suspected of planning the violent attack belongs to the extreme right.

French magazine of Le Parisien according to which the arrested person was an administrator in an extreme nationalist Telegram group whose name referred to the “French Aryans”. He had made threats related to the Olympics in the group.

According to the newspaper, the police’s counter-terrorism unit has interrogated the suspect.