Olympics | A Finnish judoka’s breakfast is a huge calorie bomb – these are the dishes the Finns take with them to Paris

Olympics|Finns carry such traditional delicacies with them to the games.

For athletes there are Michelin-level portions and plant-based protein sources available in the Olympic Games Village in Paris. The matter was reported earlier, among other things The Guardian.

If the menu of the competition village includes artichoke cream, sheep’s cheese with truffles and croissants, the traditional delicacy of Finnish judoka, pullamosso, does not pale in comparison. And it’s not a moussö, just a mosso.

He grabbed the historic WC bronze in May Luukas Saha competes in judo in the 66 kg weight category, and starts his tournament on Sunday.

Pullamosso is a delicacy on Saha’s race mornings. It is a delicious recipe passed down in the family.

“Coffee, bun, sugar and a little milk on top, mixed. It’s such a family classic, I pull it every race morning. That’s all the energy you need to start race day.”

“A steel mug and a sugar baker’s hat always go with me to the games,” says Saha.

Energy gels are also packed.

“I always have energy gels with me, I don’t eat much else on race days,” says Saha.

Luukas Saha at an interview in Helsinki just before leaving for the Olympics.

Also hurdlers Top Raitanen mixed Ilona Mononen are participating in the Olympics. Mononen ran a new Finnish record in the women’s 3,000-meter hurdles with a time of 9:23.28 at the European Championships in Rome in June.

Raitanen, on the other hand, is the 3,000-meter steeplechase European champion from 2022. What kind of fins have the endurance athletes gone to France with?

Raitase doesn’t have special snacks, but one food item goes with it.

“Porridge is always with you just in case.”

Mononen trusts that the competition team has brought snacks, such as porridge and smoothies, to the athletes’ residential building.

“I’m not excited to eat the food at the competition venue, I believe that they are good in France and I’ve heard that there are quite a lot of options,” Mononen said before settling in the competition village.

Ilona Mononen at the Joensuu Motonet GP race on July 20.

Topi Raitanen ran in the Kaleva Games at the end of June.

Some athletes have ingrained eating habits, and competition days sometimes also include delicious food to give a boost to additional performance.

“What of my own do I take with me? Yes, I’ll probably go get a bag of candy and then a xylitol jar, you always have to have that.”

Finland’s youngest ever Olympic athlete Heili Sirviö enjoys the food of the competition village and does not include anything else.

“All of us, Heili and I and the others, are really satisfied with the canteen in the competition village, here you can get a very comprehensive range of good basic food. Exactly what you would eat at home, i.e. high-quality ingredients, proteins are well emphasized and everything is just really good,” says Sirviö’s coach Jussi Korhonen.

Sirviö has lived most of his life abroad, so there is no Finnish food on the way.

Heili Sirviö in Tampere at the beginning of July.

A skateboarder yes, he loves Finnish food, for example salmon soup and bread cheese with lacquer jam, but they are enjoyed when we are in Finland. They say they also like chocolate, but in small quantities. The coach doesn’t like competition candies.

“Athletes eating candy is a very Finnish phenomenon, I must have learned from it abroad, I don’t eat candy when playing sports, coaching, never. Even Heili enjoys them quite moderately.”

If There are no traditional treats in Sirviö’s bag, so the coach does have certain credit products that you should always take with you. The snacks are somewhat reminiscent of the snacks of the predjoon in one of the songs.

“This time I only have two liters of lactose-free unflavored yogurt with me. I tend to eat it for breakfast. There are good yogurts in France and lactose-free, but I didn’t know where to get it and when to get it, so I took it.”

In addition to that, there is certain gluten-free bread.

“Seed slip. In the last five years, the same amount of money has probably gone into this product as the cost of a single-family house in a remote area.”

If you want a supplement or change, Parisian grocery stores are also quite easy to reach.

“You can definitely find culinary experiences here.”