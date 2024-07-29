Olympics | A dramatic decision from a swimmer who missed the start – ending his competitive career at only 20 years old

Olympics|The young Olympic swimmer made a surprising decision.

20 years old swimmer Luana Alonso decided to end his career due to the disappointment of the Olympics preliminary round, reported, among other things Daily Mail.

The Paraguayan was barely out of the semi-finals of the 100-meter butterfly on Saturday. In the post-race interview, Alonso got emotional when talking about his surprise solution.

“I’m emotional because this was my last race,” Alonso said.

The day after the race, Alonso confirmed the news on Instagram.

“It’s official now, I’m quitting swimming,” Alonso wrote on Saturday.

In his publication, Alonso thanked for the support and apologized to his home country. On Sunday, he opened up about his feelings more widely on social media.

“Swimming: thank you for letting me dream,” Alonso writes in the caption.

“I gave you a part of my life and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Alonso says that he gained from swimming, among other things, will to fight, perseverance, discipline and friends. Swimming provided Alonso with the best experiences of his life.

The Paraguayan has been swimming in the US university series for the last few years. He studied at Virginia Tech University and Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Alonso also participated in the 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when he was only 17 years old.