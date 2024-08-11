Sunday, August 11, 2024
Olympics | A doping cart in Paris athletics

August 11, 2024
in World Europe
Olympics | A doping cart in Paris athletics
Dominique Mulamba, who competed in the men’s 100 meter run, has given a positive doping sample.

Front straight competed at the Stade de France on the way Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has died of doping.

The sprinter representing the Democratic Republic of the Congo made it to the preliminaries of the 100 meters. On Sunday, Kisarupeama finished seventh in his heat with a time of 10.53.

The next day, he gave a doping sample that turned out to be positive, reports news agency Reuters.

Mulamba can, if he wishes, demand examination of the B sample.

Earlier A few positive doping samples have been reported at the Paris Olympics. They were given by an Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehenan Afghan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad and a Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore.

