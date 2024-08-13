Olympics | A 21-year-old woman disappeared after the closing ceremony of the Olympics – Paris police made a grim discovery

Olympics|Paris police made a gruesome discovery in an apartment building on Tuesday morning.

of Paris A 21-year-old woman who worked as a volunteer at the Summer Olympics was found dead early Tuesday morning in an apartment building near the Montmarte hill, reports include Le Parisien -leaf.

The police also found a male volunteer in the apartment who is suspected of murder. The man was drunk and unconscious.

According to Le Parisien’s source, the man had tried to kill himself with medication. He was taken to hospital.

The victim had attended the closing ceremony of the Olympics on Sunday, but had since disappeared. His mother had reported him missing and the police had started a search.

The victim and the suspect had been in a relationship for a couple of years before the woman’s death.