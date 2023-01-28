Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, the delay alarm goes off

Alarm delays on the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Il Sole 24 Ore is also talking about it on the front page today, underlining that there is still a lack of an oval for skating and above all that the technical time necessary for some infrastructures planned for the international sporting event is starting to lack. For skating, the hypotheses of Rho and Verona are emergingbut there is concern for the many works that should already be ready for testing in the autumn of 2025.

“Three years after the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the construction of the Cortina bobsled run Eugenio Monti remains a big problem, on which our international credibility is at stake. It would have been better to listen to the advice of the IOC by relying on an already active structure, such as the Innsbruck one,” said Senator Aurora Floridia of the Greens and Left Alliance.

“Three years after the event, in the absence of the definitive project, important critical issues remain, especially in terms of obtaining the huge water resources essential for the cooling system of the plant, comparable to a huge open-air fridge in the era of global warming”. Floridia continues. “We’re talking about drinking water stolen from families and businesses, in an area still subject to the emergence of drought phenomena. In recent weeks, Innsbruck had expressed its willingness to host Olympic competitions at the local, functional and active bobsleigh track, also in the light of an increasingly widespread trend, which sees collaboration between several countries in hosting international sporting events , as happened in 2021 during the European football championships”, concludes Aurora Floridia.

In recent days Attilio Fontana has extinguished the controversy: “Many inaccuracies have been reported about the construction of the works for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics”, the president of the Lombardy Region told Sky Tg24. “We have a foundation that deals with of the organization of the Games – he added – and then a Spa set up by the government for the construction of most of the public works”.

