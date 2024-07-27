An diesem Sonntag (9.30 Uhr im F.A.Z.-Liveticker zu Olympia, im ZDF und bei Eurosport) wird sie zum dritten Mal bei Olympischen Spielen antreten. Das US-amerikanische Team ist klarer Titelfavorit, Biles die Favoritin im Mehrkampf, am Sprung und am Boden, mindestens. Der US-Olympiasender NBC listete vergangene Woche gleich zehn Rekorde auf, die Biles in Paris brechen könnte. Der Druck ist immens.

Biles: „Turne nur für mich selbst“

Die vielleicht drängendste Frage lautet: Warum tut sie sich das an? Ende Juni in Minneapolis, wo Biles die internen Ausscheidungswettkämpfe dominierte, antwortete sie: „Weil ich das sichere Gefühl habe, dass mich nichts und niemand dazu zwingt. Ich wache morgens auf und entscheide mich, in die Halle zu fahren. Ich bin hierhergekommen, um nur für mich selbst zu turnen.“

Simone Biles ist 27 Jahre alt. So alt war eine US-Turnerin bei Olympischen Spielen zuletzt in den 1950er-Jahren – immerhin ein Rekord, für den sie nichts weiter tun muss. Die nächste Frage: Wie definiert sie Erfolg nach all dem, was sie bereits erreicht hat? Die Antwort fällt knapp aus: „Erfolg ist, was ich daraus mache.“ Biles und ihre Teamkolleginnen haben Paris als „Tour der Wiedergutmachung“ definiert. Sie spricht auch für das Team: „Dieses Mal machen wir es für uns und für niemanden sonst.“

In Tokyo, Biles withdrew… REUTERS

In addition to her – this is also a first in US gymnastics – there are three other athletes in the squad who were already in Tokyo. None of them have fond memories of the games that were postponed due to the Covid epidemic: no family and friends traveling with them, no spectators in the hall, no Olympic feeling and, last but not least, no team gold. That went to the Russian gymnasts, who will not be competing in Paris because the European association has consistently excluded them since the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Even before Tokyo, Simone Biles was the big favorite for superstar status. Not only her fans, but also the advertising industry, the US federation, the International Olympic Committee and the media had portrayed her as such for months. “Simone against herself” was the title of a film series, and she didn’t even seem to have any real opponents on the gymnastics floor.

…in Paris she speaks to the press again. Reuters

Biles was aware of this role, and she found a strategy to deal with it: to take ownership of the things she couldn’t fight. She did something similar after the 2016 Games when it was leaked that she had a therapeutic exemption for ADHD medication. Instead of getting caught up in debates about whether the medication gave her a competitive advantage, she became a prominent advocate for children with attention deficit disorders.

An example of this attitude in the run-up to Tokyo was her use of the attribute “GOAT” – Greatest Of All Times – which had been attributed to her thousands of times before she took it up herself and had a small goat embroidered on her leotard. However, many people considered her arrogant. In the team final in Tokyo, Biles lost control of her body on the vault and only landed on her feet by chance.

She immediately stopped the competition and explained shortly afterwards that she was now giving priority to her “mental health”. She had already had these “twisties” – a blockage that is associated with the loss of spatial-temporal orientation during longitudinal axis rotations – in the weeks before. “I wanted to do it for myself. But I did it for other people again,” Biles explained in Tokyo and spoke of her battle with the “evil spirits”.

Externer Inhalt von Eurosport Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Even then, she was the only active “survivor,” one of the many US gymnasts who had been abused by US team doctor Larry Nassar under the Karolyis’ decades-long regime. This is how Simone Biles brought the issue of mental health onto the Olympic agenda.

But her legitimate concern was immediately silenced: there was exuberant applause from all sides, even IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his extreme concern about her condition. No concrete consequences were drawn. The US media praised Biles’ crystal-clear statements quite unanimously, but there were also voices saying: If she can’t handle the pressure, she should stay at home.

Looking back, Simone Biles is more likely to remember such comments. In the current Netflix documentary “Like a Phoenix from the Ashes”, which was produced in cooperation with the IOC, she explains that she felt “terribly ashamed” and “a great disappointment”. Biles disappeared from the gymnastics scene after Tokyo. She spoke about depressive phases and anxiety disorders. In September 2021, at a Senate hearing on the Nassar case, she said the national association USA Gymnastics was responsible for enabling its “entire system” to do so.

Over the next year and a half, her millions of fans had no reason to hope for another comeback. Simone Biles was involved in various mental health projects and married football player Jonathan Owens last spring. During this time, she occasionally drove to the hall, the World Champions Centre, which her parents opened in Spring, Texas in 2014.

Another sensation

After her surprising US comeback last summer, she explained that her coach was always one step ahead of her: “Whenever I came into the gym, he said: Okay, I have a few exercises for you!” Biles has been working with the French coaching couple Laurent Landi and Cécile Canqueteau-Landi, herself an Olympic gymnast in 1996, since 2017.

Last autumn, she made her international comeback at the World Championships in Antwerp, ten years after she won her first all-around World Championship title at the same venue. Biles performed another sensational acrobatic feat with the Yurchenko double somersault on the vault. She had great duels with her strongest competitor, the 25-year-old Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, in several medal decisions, and we can hope that this will be repeated in Paris.

“After Tokyo, I never thought I would go to the Olympics again, or even do elements with longitudinal axis twists again,” said Simone Biles in Minneapolis. Having proven that she is capable of doing this again and in the future makes her a little proud. She doesn’t currently have any problems with “twisties.” After her victory, she was asked in the arena what had led her to her third Games: “Being in good mental shape,” said Biles. “Seeing my therapist every Thursday is a kind of religion for me.” The audience cheered enthusiastically.

Her coaches also seem to have internalized the often-cited cultural change in gymnastics. “We are not always right,” Laurent Landi recently explained to the Associated Press: “If you always insist on your ideas, you may end up with a top gymnast, but the others are all broken.” They had to adapt to Simone – “otherwise we would have destroyed her.”