1:25,39 Stunden waren die vier Deutschen in der Summe unterwegs, eine Hatz mit Schwimmen in der Seine und Radfahren und Laufen durch die Straßen von Paris. „Ich habe auf meinen Sprint vertraut“, sagte Laura Lindemann, nachdem sie wieder zu Kräften gekommen war. „Auf den letzten Metern bin ich All-In gegangen.“ Alles oder nichts. Es war der Spurt ihres Lebens – hinein in die völlige Erschöpfung, hinein ins große Glück. „Es war eine riesige Energie im Team, das wussten wir schon am Morgen. Diese Vorfreude haben wir perfekt an die Linie gebracht“, sagte Hellwig. An die Startlinie. Und über die Ziellinie.

With anticipation on the line: Tim Hellwig started for the German team. Reuters

When people in Germany think of triathlon, they first think of the long distance. Of the Ironman. Of Hawaii. Since Monday, things have changed. Triathletes have the Olympics to thank for that. And a discipline that is not usually held in front of a large audience, but rather in the shadows of the scene. The discipline is called mixed relay. It doesn’t involve eight hours in diesel mode over the seemingly endless long distance of 3.8 kilometers of swimming, 180 kilometers of cycling and 42.195 kilometers of running, but in a speeding TGV towards the finish.

The mixed relay – two women, two men – offers a spectacle that takes your breath away. Pulse at full speed. Everything in the red zone. 300 meters of swimming, seven kilometers of cycling, 1.8 kilometers of running – that’s the program. All of that times four, that’s the distance in the super sprint.

The German mixed relay team: Tim Hellwig (from left to right), Laura Lindemann, Lisa Tertsch and Lasse Lührs enjoy their golden moment. dpa

It was a picture-perfect race for the German team. A perfect story, the first chapter of which was written by Tim Hellwig. Into the Seine, out in third place. Riding as cleverly as he was in control on the bike, he soon had one major competitor less. Pierre le Corre from the favored French team was involved in a crash with New Zealander Hayden Wilde, the individual silver medalist. Both lost valuable time that they and their teams were unable to make up until the end.

Hellwig was also in a hurry on foot. He stayed on the heels of the Briton Alex Yee, who had already won gold in the individual race over the Olympic distance in Paris, and sent Lisa Tertsch into her personal race just three seconds behind the British relay team. The Darmstadt native held second place in the swim, cycled in a controlled and tactically clever manner, lost a few seconds when changing to the run, and then showed why she is considered one of the strongest runners in the field. She was 14 seconds behind Giorgia Taylor-Brown. In the end, however, she overtook the Brit.

Externer Inhalt von Twitter Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

A pat to signal the change, and then Lasse Lührs set off. A few meters of sprint, then headfirst into the Seine. Tactics? Zero. All in! His mission: to keep the German dream of gold alive and put Laura Lindemann, the grand dame of German triathlon, in a position where she can sprint for victory at the end.

In the individual race, Lührs only came 21st, a bitter disappointment for him. But in the super-fast format of the mixed relay, he didn’t let himself down at first. On the bike, he teamed up with Samuel Dickinson. Both started the run with a 17-second lead, but when Lührs had to let the Briton pull ahead by 15 seconds, Laura Lindemann’s victory in the expected final battle against Briton Beth Potter was in jeopardy. Potter had won bronze in the individual race and had competed in the 10,000 meters at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago.

Nevertheless, Laura Lindemann is considered the better runner among the best triathletes because she has a stronger sprint. 15 seconds! That’s a lot over this distance. But with all her experience, the German knew how to stay calm and keep an overview even in the chaos of such a hectic race. She didn’t lose any more time in the swim, and when Taylor Knibb came racing up from behind on the bike course and caught up with her, it was clear that a feat of strength was now required.