Eventing rider Michael Jung has won the gold medal in the individual competition at the Olympic Games. The 41-year-old remained faultless in the final jumping competition in Versailles with his horse Chipmunk, thus securing the second German gold at the 2024 Summer Games after swimmer Lukas Märtens. Jung won with 21.8 penalty points ahead of Australian Christopher Burton with Shadow Man (22.4) and Briton Laura Collett with London (23.1).