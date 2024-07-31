China Takes Lead in 2024 Paris Olympic Medal Table July 31

The fifth day of the Olympic Games in Paris has ended, and the Chinese team has become the leader in the medal count. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

A total of 18 sets of medals were awarded. Representatives of China won three gold medals. Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan won the synchronized 10-meter platform diving, Deng Yawen won the women’s BMX freestyle, and Pan Zhanle won the 100-meter freestyle swimming with a world record.

China now has nine gold, seven silver and three bronze medals. France is in second place (eight gold, ten silver and eight bronze medals). Japan is in third place (8,3,4).

Two Russian tennis players remain at the Olympics

Mirra Andreeva, 17, and Diana Schneider, 20, unexpectedly beat the Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Leyla Fernandez in the second round of the women’s doubles. The first set was a tough fight, but it ended with the Russians winning 6:4. In the second set, Andreeva and Schneider left no chance for their opponents, beating them dry – 6:0. The game lasted 1 hour and 54 minutes. In the quarterfinals, the Russians, who are the last representatives of the country at the Games in tennis, will meet the Czechs Kateřina Siniakova and Barbora Krejčíková.

I feel comfortable emotionally. If there is fun, emotions, jokes, it is much easier for me to fit into the game and show better tennis than if we are gloomy – just not to lose. Mirra and I found each other in this regard Diana Schneiderin an interview with “Championship.com”

The main star of the Olympics among neutral athletes from Russia, Daniil Medvedev, has stopped fighting for medals. The world’s fifth racket was eliminated in the third round, losing for the first time in his career to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 19th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rating. The North American won with a score of 6:3, 7:6.

On July 31, another Russian tennis player, Roman Safiullin, was eliminated from the Games. In the third round, the world’s 66th-ranked player faced the recently-Wimbledon and Roland Garros winner, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. The favorite left his opponent no chance, beating him in two sets with a score of 6:4, 6:2.

Photo: Reuters

Russian flag appeared in the Games broadcast

This happened during a swimming competition. Before the start of the swims, the broadcast shows the current world and Olympic records. When the women’s 200-meter breaststroke competition began, a line with Evgenia Chikunova and the Russian flag next to her appeared on the screens. The swimmer is the world record holder in this distance (2 minutes 17.55 seconds).

Chikunova herself refused to go to the Olympics as a neutral. She called the criteria set for Russians to be admitted unacceptable. At the same time, the athlete noted that she was pleased to see the Russian flag in the broadcast.

Photo: Maksim Konstantinov / Globallookpress.com

Triathlon competitions held in Seine

Until the last moment it was not known whether the Olympic organizers would be allowed to hold the triathlon competitions in the Seine River. Although two pre-start training sessions were cancelled due to water pollution, the main event still took place.

Following the competition, the Olympic champions were Britain’s Alex Yee and France’s Cassandra Beaugrand. The Russians were not represented at the Games in this discipline, and after the competition, French President Emmanuel Macron was delighted that the swim had taken place.

Thanks to massive investments by the state, including Paris and Val-de-Marne, in four years we have achieved what was impossible for 100 years: you can swim in the Seine Emmanuel Macron

US triathlete Seth Ryder has shared how he prepared for the swim. He says he deliberately did not wash his hands after using the toilet to increase his immunity to intestinal infections.

Photo: Andrew Nelles/Reuters

Olympic medalists from South Korea and North Korea take a selfie together

This happened during the award ceremony for the mixed table tennis tournament. The Chinese duo Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won. Silver was won by representatives of the DPRK Lee Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong. Bronze medalists were South Koreans Lim Jong Hoon and Sin Liu Bin. All three pairs took a joint selfie on the podium.

Related materials:

On July 26, at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, the announcers mixed up the Koreas. During the parade of delegations, when the South Korean team sailed on a boat along the Seine, it was announced as the DPRK team. The IOC later apologized for the error.