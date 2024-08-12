Die Zusammenstellung spiegelt eine grobe Zusammenfassung erster Reaktionen nach dem Blick auf den allerletzten Stand des Medaillenspiegels der Olympischen Sommerspiele von Paris: Deutschland auf Rang zehn mit zwölf Goldmedaillen, 13 silbernen und acht bronzenen, gewonnen in 19 Sportarten. Es tauchten zwar zwei Siegertypen mehr als in Tokio 2021 (10) auf, aber insgesamt bringt die Auswahl vier Medaillen weniger nach Hause als vor drei Jahren nach den Pandemie-Spielen in Japan (37).

Eine Überraschung ist das nicht

Ein Grund für den DOSB, eine Bewegungsrichtung zu bestätigen: „Wir konnten den Abwärtstrend in der Medaillenausbeute noch nicht aufhalten“, sagt Olaf Tabor, Chef de Mission der Deutschen in Paris und Vorstand für den Leistungssport im DOSB: „Insofern setzt sich unsere Negativbilanz fort.“

Eine Überraschung ist das nicht. Vor knapp drei Wochen sagte der Leiter des Instituts für Angewandte Trainingswissenschaft in Leipzig, Marc-Oliver Löw, das Resultat mehr oder weniger voraus. Er hielt es nicht für ein besonderes Kunststück. Die Ergebnisse bei Europa- und Weltmeisterschaften deuteten schon an, dass Italiener (9.), Südkoreaner (8.), Engländer (7.) und Niederländer (6.) besser sein könnten, von den Top Fünf mit Gastgeber Frankreich hinter den Vereinigten Staaten (1.), China, Japan und Australien ganz zu schweigen.

Dort sehen sich die Deutschen, zumindest der DOSB. Dorthin will er seine Olympiamannschaft zurückführen. „Weil wir das Potential dazu haben“, sagt Tabor. 80 Millionen Einwohner, fast fünfmal so viel wie die Holländer, also ausreichend Talent, das Know-how einer Industrienation und eine inzwischen halbwegs willige Bundesregierung. In Paris stellte sich Innenministerin Nancy Faeser (SPD) mit Wort und Tat im Namen von Kanzler Olaf Scholz hinter die Bewerbung des DOSB um die Olympischen und Paralympischen Spiele vielleicht 2040. Die Ausrichter, das zeigt die inoffizielle, nur auf Goldmedaillen ausgerichtete Hackordnung, machen Sprünge, auch in der Breite: China (2008), Japan (2021), England (2012), nun Frankreich.

Bevor der DOSB seine Begründung halbwegs formulierte, hatte er schon erfahren, woran es liegen soll. Uli Hoeneß vermisst die „Bereitschaft, (sich/d. Red.) „den Arsch aufzureißen“, und beschwor alte Tugenden: „Wir müssen wieder mehr arbeiten, dann hat man auch mehr Erfolg.“ Diskus-Olympiasieger Robert Har­ting erzählte „Sports Illustrated“, dass „Leistung bei uns schon fast zu etwas“ verkommt, „für das man sich schämen muss, wenn man darüber auf der Straße spricht. Wer sagt denn heute noch, dass man der Beste sein will?“ Den Vorsitzenden des Sportausschusses im Deutschen Bundestag, Frank Ullrich, 1980 Olympiasieger im Biathlon im Namen der DDR, zitierte der „Spiegel“ so: „Wir brauchen den Druck nach vorn. (…) Medaillen sind die einzig wahre Währung im Sport.“

Ultimately, the dispute boils down to this debate: Is the German elite sports system too broadly based? Is every sport supported with taxpayers’ money worthy of support? “It’s complex,” says Löw, “we will not be able to avoid one or another tendency towards concentration, but that does not mean that we should or must copy foreign models one-to-one. We can cope well with a relatively diverse system.”

With the first sports promotion law at federal level, the DOSB hopes to improve the framework conditions in the foreseeable future and to be able to set up a top-level sports agency that reacts “flexibly”. For example, to a development project such as the 3×3 in basketball, with which idealists went off the beaten track and sensationally led the women’s team to gold. During the qualification for Paris, the young men fell behind France in extra time – the eventual Olympic runner-up. 3×3 is not officially one of the team sports at the Olympic Games, but was included by the German camp in an outstanding premiere: eight teams qualified for Paris, all of them reached the quarter-finals, four played for medals, two for gold.