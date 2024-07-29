Shortly before, the Ukrainian gymnasts had narrowly missed out on the first podium place in the team all-around competition for the country, which has been torn apart by war for more than two years.

Given the situation at home, these are special games for all participants from Ukraine, but there is a special focus on Charlan’s performances in Paris.

She caused a stir last year when she refused to shake hands with her defeated Russian opponent Anna Smirnova at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, as required by the tournament rules.

In Paris, only 15 athletes from Russia and 17 from Belarus are allowed to compete as neutral individual athletes. Since there is no female sabre fencer among the 32 athletes, an explosive duel with Charlan could not take place during the Games. Germany is also not represented in the women’s sabre.

